Where to Watch the Nutcracker Ballet Around DC in 2022

Several area dance companies are staging versions of The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s two-act holiday ballet. Here’s where to catch Clara and the sugar plum fairies this year.

Washington Ballet

Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW)

Septime Weber, the former artistic director of this DC dance company, sets his version in Georgetown, circa 1882. The show features over 100 performers in period costumes. Tickets start at $48.

When: Performances run now through Friday, December 30. Sunday, December 11 is “family day,” with craft stations and opportunities for photographs with dancers.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Strathmore Music Center (5301 Tuckerman Ln., North Bethesda)

This version, which trades ballet for hip hop moves, is set in New York City. Rapper Kurtis Blow will precede performances with a short set. Tickets start at $34.

When: Monday, December 19 through Thursday, December 22.

Ballet Embody

Carroll Community College Theater (1601 Washington Rd., Westminster)

This Maryland-themed performance features crabs, orioles, and an interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven. Tickets are $35.

When: Saturday, December 10 at 7 PM and Sunday, December 11 at 2 PM

The Puppet Co.

The Puppet Co. Playhouse (7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo)

Puppet Co. puts on a little-kid-friendly rendition (now in its 34th year), which runs 50 minutes and mixes elements of the story with nursery rhymes. Tickets are $15.

When: Now through Sunday, January 1.

Maryland Youth Ballet’s The Mini-Nut and The Nutcracker

Cultural Arts Center (7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring)

The Maryland Youth Ballet also stages a popular abbreviated version geared towards kids. Tickets to the one-hour show are $22 to $27. There’s also a full-length version on different dates, with tickets between $27 and $33..

When: The Mini-Nut:Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. The Nutcracker: Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18; Thursday, December 22, Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Maryland Hall (801 Chase St., Annapolis)

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents a classic version of the show. On Sundays, guests can opt to add access to a pre-show “sugar plum party,” with snacks and pictures with the dancers. Tickets are $30 to $50.

When: Saturday December 10 through Sunday, December 18.

Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet

Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons)

An international cast of dancers, puppets, and acrobatics come together for this rendition. Tickets are $72 to $102.

When: Wednesday, December 14 at 6 PM.

Virginia National Ballet

Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons)

The Manassas-based dance company celebrates ten years of Nutcracker performances with this one-night show. Tickets are $25 to $35.

When: Thursday, December 22 at 6 PM.

The Rockville Civic Ballet

F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville)

Looking for an affordable option? The Rockville Civic Ballet is putting on its last weekend of performances, and tickets are $13 to $17.

When: Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 7:30 PM and Sunday, December 11 at 2 PM.