DC-Area Bars and Restaurants That Won’t Charge Covers on New Year’s Eve

If you’re looking for something to do in DC this New Year’s Eve but don’t want to fork over a bunch of money, check out these bars and restaurants that won’t require you pay a cover to celebrate:

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale bar will run happy hour deals from 3 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve: $5 local drafts, $6 select wines by the glass, $6 draft Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, $7 sandwiches, and $1.50 oysters. You’ll also get a complimentary glass of champagne to toast at midnight. Reservations are available online.

Caddies Bar and Grill

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Enjoy live music from the rock band Rev6 from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. at this Bethesda bar, plus a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. No reservations needed.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW

Load up on adult juice boxes or draft espresso martinis on Calico’s heated patio and in its indoor space. They will be open from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m.. No reservations necessary.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Check out their newly expanded space for a DJ and complimentary champagne toast. Reservations can be made online.

Kingfisher

1414 14th St., NW

Head to this basement bar for craft beers, cocktails, a champagne toast at midnight, and festive hats and noise makers. They will be open from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. No reservations necessary.

La Jambe

1550 7th St., NW

There will be two countdowns at this French spot: one at 6 p.m., when it’s midnight in France, and one at midnight. While there’s no cover to enter, they will also offer a three-course menu, and starting at 10 p.m., you can opt for bottomless champagne or cocktails for $60. Reservations are available online.

Mr. Smith’s of Georgetown

3205 K St., NW

Come sing along with their piano player and celebrate 2023 with balloons and champagne. No reservations needed.

