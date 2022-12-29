80 Guests Dined at Two Long Tables for This Hay-Adams Wedding

At a bar with friends on his first night out in DC, Matt exchanged glances with Craig and then struck up a conversation that lasted the night. They moved in together about a year later, but it was 11 years before they married.

On September 3, 2020, a DC Superior Court judge officiated virtually as Craig and Matt said their vows. To celebrate with loved ones in September 2021, they planned cocktails and dinner with a classic Washington view at the top of the Hay-Adams hotel. The venue, overlooking the White House and the monuments, was set with two long dinner tables for 80 guests, with candles and minimalist flowers in fall tones that allowed the vista to shine. Overhead, an installation of wrought-iron lanterns enhanced the intimate, elegant mood. The grooms chose a four-course menu that began with soup—Maryland crab or white asparagus—followed by Champagne sorbet, then entrée choices of surf and turf, Chilean sea bass, or a vegetarian dish. The sweet finish was a raspberry-citrus Italian meringue tart, plus cake with layers of vanilla and carrot cake. Matt and Craig thanked guests with Godiva chocolates and then, as Christmas gifts a few months later, framed photographs of partygoers at the reception.

The Details

Planning and design: A. Dominick Events • Florist: Flowers at 38 • Invitations: Zola • Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop • Attire: John Varvatos from Bloomingdale’s • Music: MyDeejay • Rentals: DC Event Rentals • Lighting: Frost Lighting • Calligraphy and day-of paper: Lettering by Lynne • Ceiling installation: Social Supply Design

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

