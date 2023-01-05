The Centerpieces at This Halloween Wedding Featured Real Bugs and Butterflies

A year and a half after they discovered each other on Hinge, Jason, a nonprofit development coordinator, proposed to Sunitee, a video producer, in a hammock under the stars during a trip with Sunitee’s family to Grand Cayman.

Over a Halloween weekend, they wed in a “moody, romantic, gothic fairytale” affair at Bethesda North Marriott Hotel. At the multicultural ceremony, dramatic purple draping and jewel tones set off the brass chuppah/mandap. The Victorian-themed cocktail hour featured candelabras and otherworldly decor, plus a showstopping escort display with larger-­than-life gilt portraits of their pets and stylized skulls, bones, and bugs offset by laser-cut, calligraphed butterflies that directed guests to their seats. Black-­velvet drapes transformed the hotel ballroom, a neon til death sign identified the sweetheart table, and seven “creepy yet beautiful” trees, says their planner, created a vampire-inspired forest punctuated by a massive tree overhanging the four-sided black bar. Real butterflies and other bug specimens were integrated into the centerpieces. Before the big day, the couple got matching tattoos of a death’s-head hawkmoth, and guests took home shot glasses etched with the same design.

Planning and design: Ida Rose Events + Design • Florist: Sweet Root Village • Invitations: Saima Says Design • Caterer: IndAroma and Bethesda North Marriott • Cake: Jisoo Cake Design • Hairstylist: Hair by Mimi • Makeup: Makeup by Shirin • Saree draping: Vedic Spa • Bride’s attire: B Anu Designs (ceremony), David’s Bridal (reception) • Groom’s attire: B Anu Designs (ceremony), Indochino (reception) • Wedding-party attire: Utsav Fashion • Music and lighting: Exclusively Entertainment • Videography: Akbar Sayed Photography • Calligraphy: Jessica McSweeney Calligraphy • Decor: Social Supply • Rentals: Something Vintage, Select Event Group • Drape: Fabrication Events • Horse and carriage: Harmon’s Carriages • Mobile DJ and dhol: ShiVish Entertainment

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

