Maryland

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Wes Unseld Jr., Washington Wizards head coach.

Listed: $3,499,000.

Sold: $3,700,000.

Days on market: 10.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a fitness room, a pool, an outdoor sports court, wraparound patios, and a circular driveway.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Sold by: William Burns, director of the CIA, and Lisa Carty, US ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council.

Listed: $1,550,000.

Sold: $1,600,000.

Days on market: 17.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and bathrooms, with a sunroom, skylights, a wood-burning fireplace, and two decks.

Virginia

Where: McLean.

Bought by: T.J. Oshie, right winger for the Washington Capitals, and Lauren Oshie.

Listed: $7,950,000.

Sold: $7,500,000.

Days on market: 445.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with three fireplaces, a fitness studio and steam shower, a game room, and a wine cellar.

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Chuck Robb, former Virginia governor and US senator, and Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,195,000.

Days on market: 23.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: A five-bedroom smart home with seven bathrooms, an elevator, and a landscaped backyard with waterfalls.

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Family of the late Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State.

Listed: $3,125,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: 2.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and seven baths, with four fireplaces, a pool, and a hot tub and sauna.

DC

Where: Logan Circle.

Sold by: Martin Baron, former executive editor of the Washington Post.

Listed: $1,595,000.

Sold: $1,525,000.

Days on market: 83.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: A three-bedroom, three-bath condo in a converted rowhouse, with more than 2,000 square feet on two levels.

Where: Columbia Heights.

Bought by: Brianne Nadeau, DC Council member for Ward 1, and Jayson Harpster, a director at the healthcare tech company Clarify Health Solutions.

Listed: $1,199,000.

Sold: $1,150,000.

Days on market: 31.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Renovated, with four bed­rooms and baths, a basement apartment, and bike storage.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.