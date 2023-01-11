This Intimate, Candlelit, Pizza-Filled Wedding at Fathom Gallery Is Proof That Wedding-Day Rain Is Romantic

Elizabeth and Keith’s big day is proof that rain doesn’t damper wedding plans. Actually, when chatting with Elizabeth she says her favorite detail was the overcast weather, as it allowed them to utilize their backup-venue option. “We had planned for an outdoor ceremony at Fathom Gallery, but our incredible vendor team was able to pivot to an indoor ceremony,” explains Elizabeth. The result, she says, was possibly even better than the original plan. “It made our ceremony incredibly intimate,” says Elizabeth. She also tells us that the rain helped calm her wedding jitters in the moments leading up to their first look. “It made me realize that everything doesn’t have to be perfect to still be the best day ever.”

How They Met

Keith and Elizabeth met as freshmen in college at Emory University in Atlanta. At first, they were just friends, but by junior year college they began dating. After graduation, Elizabeth moved to Baltimore to pursue a second degree in nursing, and Keith moved to Austin, where he studied computer science and engineering mathematics at the University of Texas. When Keith completed his Master’s degree, he moved to Baltimore. Now, he’s a data scientist in DC, where she’s a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s National. The pair live in Adams Morgan with their rescue dog, Rolo.

The Wedding Day

On the morning of their wedding day, the pair went for a run together from their hotel the Viceroy Washington, D.C., to the Lincoln Memorial where they watched the sunrise. “It started to rain just as we finished getting ready later that afternoon, but it honestly made the day more romantic and magical,” says Elizabeth. “We took separate cars to Tudor Place in Georgetown where we had our first look and a private vow exchange . . . Having a quiet moment with my soon-to-be husband after more than a decade of dating and more than a year of wedding planning, in the middle of a pandemic, was incredibly special.” From there, they drove together to Fathom Gallery in Logan Circle, where they were officially married in front of 65 guests.

The Menu

When planning their wedding, Elizabeth and Keith say they chose details that reflected themselves as a couple. Particularly when it came to their wedding menu. They decided to have their favorite DC pizza place, Timber Pizza, cater their event. Appetizers included two kinds of Timber’s signature empanadas: a butternut squash empanada with peppers, onions, and pumpkin seeds, and a slow-roasted pork empanada with pickled shallots. As for entrees, guests were able to choose between four of Timber’s signature pizzas: the Green Monster, the Bentley, the Cheese Please, and the Shirley. To add an even more laid-back vibe, the couple skipped assigned seating at the reception. “We wanted people from different chapters in our lives to meet and mingle, for the reception to have an easy flow,” says Elizabeth. “wWe wanted the focus to be less on the two of us, and instead on a joyful celebration with our friends and family.”

The Registry

Instead of a traditional gift registry, the couple requested guests make donations to City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue and Mary’s Center, two local organizations, they say, whose missions resonate with them and that they enjoy supporting. :We have fostered six rescue dogs with City Dogs Rescue,” says Elizabeth—including their four-year-old beagle mix whom they ultimately adopted.

The Details

