An “Earthy Chic” Fall Wedding in the Woods With a View

Five years after going on a hike for their first date in high school, Nick proposed to Tarah on a hike while on vacation with family. So it’s only fitting that their small, 30-person, “earthy-chic fall wedding” took place in the woods of another place they frequently hike: Gambrill State Park.

The small, outdoor ceremony embraced the scenery of the Frederick, Maryland park, while the indoor Tea Room served as the rustic backdrop for the celebration. To bring the vision to life, the couple strung twinkling lights throughout the dinner space to make it feel romantic and intimate, and brought in a couch they bought, which now sits in their downtown Frederick home, to add a bit of comfort. Instead of cake, the couple opted for ice cream sundaes. See the details of their woodsy, intimate wedding below.

The Details

Photographer: Liz Rachel Photography | Venue: Tea Room at Gambrill State Park | Music: Lizzie West and Company | Florist: Wildflower Weddings and Events | Invitations: Minted | Caterer and ice cream: Monocacy Crossing | Bride’s Attire: Lillian West, TLC Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Men’s Warehouse

Join the conversation!