This Local Flower Drive Is Raising Money for World Central Kitchen

This year, your Valentine’s Day bouquet purchase can go toward a good cause. Sales from a specially designed bouquet at Gaithersburg-based florist Sophie Felts Floral Design will benefit Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen now through February 8. The $65 “forever” bouquets can be pre-ordered for shipping, delivery, or pickup on February 10, with all proceeds after costs donated to WCK.

The drive is the third from the top-rated wedding and event florist, who raised $6,000 for a local Covid-19 relief fund in 2020, then $10,000 for the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Partnership to End Homelessness in DC in 2022.

“Being from the DC area, we’ve long been aware of World Central Kitchen but are especially inspired this year by their ongoing work in Ukraine,” says Felts. “We love how much of WCK’s work involves activating and facilitating people local to a disaster to be able to provide relief for their own neighbors and community. This year, in addition to Ukraine, World Central Kitchen was in Northern California after an earthquake, Florida after Hurricane Ian, eastern Kentucky and Afghanistan after deadly flooding, Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and so many more locations. We are honored to support a small part of their work.”

To place an order online, visit the flower drive’s website.

