100 Very Best Restaurants: #18 – Kinship

Eric Ziebold and Célia Laurent’s Shaw dining room, with its firelit entry room and cozy gray booths, has a luxe-­minimalist, and very French, sensibility. Ziebold’s menu—divided into sections like “history” and “craft”—is eclectic, with hearty dishes such as stuffed pork loin (a Ziebold family recipe) next to a painterly dish of sea scallops “avgolemono” with creamy orzo. To start, there’s a lovely pâté de campagne with tangy-sweet marinated cauliflower. Or head to the “indulgence” section for longtime standbys like lobster French toast or chips with caviar and crème fraîche. Expensive.

