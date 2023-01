One of the most in­spired—and inspiring—dining experiences around unfolds in this sliver of an Old Town storefront, where chef/owner Yuh Shimomura conjures up a single seven-­course menu in the open kitchen. Recent highlights were barely cooked slices of Japanese short rib with truffled soy sauce; glistening bonito and sea-bream sashimi; and a melty egg custard with Chesapeake oysters and ginkgo nuts. Sakes and Japanese highballs pair well with the briny, earthy flavors. Expensive.

Join the conversation!