Spanish cuisine is done with style and smarts at this lively Ballston spot. Fruit-­embedded ice blocks add zing to the sangria, beautifully grilled red king prawns are perked up with lemony shaved fennel, and tiny fried squid get their kick from habanero aïoli. Roast suckling pig is so tender, it’s carved with a plate at the table. Finish with one of the post-­dinner brandies that owner Javier Candon infuses with herbs, spices, and citrus. Moderate.

