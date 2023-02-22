This First-Ever Wedding Reception at the Anthem Featured Dried Flowers and Disco Balls

Weddings

Sahithi and Rohan exchanged vows at the InterContinental, The Wharf, then celebrated with a reception at the Anthem. Read on for the details of their big day.

After they connected on a dating app, Sahithi and Rohan met up for a first date in Adams Morgan. Rohan says the conversation flowed, and Sahithi remembers bonding over shared tastes in music, TV, and movies. What sealed the deal, she says, was his dog, Kiki. Three years to the day later, Rohan proposed during a sunrise hike on a weekend trip with friends in the Shenandoah Valley.

A weeklong series of events—each with a motif that distinguished it from the next (South Indian–chic for the bride and groom ceremonies, Italian-villa-in-DC for the wedding ceremony)—culminated in the first wedding reception at the five-year-old Anthem. The music venue, says Sahithi, was transformed into a “colorful dreamscape” of dried flowers, fresh florals, and disco balls. The couple designated tables using names of their favorite bands, comedians, and musical artists, and cocktail hour showcased their favorite local foods, including bites from Sushi Taro, Ben’s Chili Bowl, &Pizza, Hank’s Oyster Bar, and DC Brau. Canine costar Kiki, who walked down the aisle in a sari, was also featured on cocktail menus and cookies. Rohan says his favorite part—in addition to the vast dessert spread—was the speeches and dances, which included a surprise performance by his college friends, orchestrated and choreographed by the bride.

SR-WED (1 of 10)
SR-WED (8 of 10)

SR-WED Highlights (58 of 553)
SR-WED Highlights (57 of 553) copy

SR-WED Highlights (283 of 553)
SR-WED Highlights (360 of 553) copy

 

The Details

 

Planning: Ace of Events

Florist and designer: Elegant Affairs

Invitations: Vivah Wedding Cards

Caterer: Main Event Caterers; Bollywood Bistro

Dessert: Baked & Wired; Main Event Caterers

Hair and makeup: Salon SBS

Bride’s attire: Shravan Kumar (bride-ceremony sari); Sabyasachi (wedding sari); Sajda by Suman (welcome-party and reception lehengas)

Groom’s attire: Ladlee (wedding sharvani); Golden Square Attire (tuxedo)

Music: DJ Dynasty; Jamology from Entertainment Exchange

Transportation: A La Carte Limousine

Videographer: Paperboys

Emcee, lighting, and audiovisual: Dynasty AVE

Dance-floor wrap: Shout!

Branding: Sign & Sealed

Bridal mehendi: Bhavna’s Henna

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

