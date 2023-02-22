This First-Ever Wedding Reception at the Anthem Featured Dried Flowers and Disco Balls

Sahithi and Rohan exchanged vows at the InterContinental, The Wharf, then celebrated with a reception at the Anthem. Read on for the details of their big day.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

After they connected on a dating app, Sahithi and Rohan met up for a first date in Adams Morgan. Rohan says the conversation flowed, and Sahithi remembers bonding over shared tastes in music, TV, and movies. What sealed the deal, she says, was his dog, Kiki. Three years to the day later, Rohan proposed during a sunrise hike on a weekend trip with friends in the Shenandoah Valley.

A weeklong series of events—each with a motif that distinguished it from the next (South Indian–chic for the bride and groom ceremonies, Italian-villa-in-DC for the wedding ceremony)—culminated in the first wedding reception at the five-year-old Anthem. The music venue, says Sahithi, was transformed into a “colorful dreamscape” of dried flowers, fresh florals, and disco balls. The couple designated tables using names of their favorite bands, comedians, and musical artists, and cocktail hour showcased their favorite local foods, including bites from Sushi Taro, Ben’s Chili Bowl, &Pizza, Hank’s Oyster Bar, and DC Brau. Canine costar Kiki, who walked down the aisle in a sari, was also featured on cocktail menus and cookies. Rohan says his favorite part—in addition to the vast dessert spread—was the speeches and dances, which included a surprise performance by his college friends, orchestrated and choreographed by the bride.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!