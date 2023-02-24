Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January and February
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.
About Dan About Town
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
Wolford new-collection preview at Wolford Georgetown | January 18
Bloomberg Government’s “Never Miss a Beat” reception at Bloomberg Government’s offices | January 24
“UnSanctioned Party” at La Résidence de France | January 27
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen opening party at the Wharf | January 28
NFL Super Bowl LVII reception at District Winery | February 1
Book party for Eric Holder’s Our Unfinished March at a private residence | February 2
This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Related
Goodbye, Mazza Gallerie and Lakeforest Mall
You Can Finally Check Out the CIA Museum
Opossum for Thanksgiving? A Look at Presidential Food Quirks.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February
More from News & Politics
DC’s Hottest Dating Show Is the Zoo’s Horny Ducks
Check Out DC United’s New Cherry Blossom Jersey (Sorry, “Kit”)
Goodbye, Mazza Gallerie and Lakeforest Mall
Explain DC to Me Like I’m a Golden Retriever: The Supreme Court Case That Could Break the Internet
5 Things to Know About Jennifer McClellan, the First Black Woman to Represent Virginia in Congress
DC’s Pro-Statehood License Plates Are Getting Even More Aggro
Adobo and Broccoli City Are Bringing a New Afro-Latin Music Festival to DC
Eminem Is Suing Two Real Housewives of Potomac for Calling Their Podcast “Reasonably Shady”
Most Popular
DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.
PHOTOS: The Zoo’s Bird House Is Reopening After Six Years
It’s Perfect Outside, So Here Are 17 Great Outdoor Happy Hours
The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington
9 Ways to Enjoy DC’s Unexpectedly Great Weather