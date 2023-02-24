News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January and February

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Christina Wilson, and Rock Harper.
Wolford new-collection preview at Wolford Georgetown | January 18

Prevent Cancer Foundation CEO Jody Hoyos, Steptoe & Johnson associate Reem Sadik, and National Portrait Gallery Portrait Circle chair Kristin Cecchi.

 

Bloomberg Government’s “Never Miss a Beat” reception at Bloomberg Government’s offices | January 24

Apollo Global Management’s Reggie Love with Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins and George Cahlink.
Bloomberg Industry Group CEO Josh Eastright, Bloomberg Government president Arielle Elliott, and Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Aspen Strategy Group’s Niamh King; Singapore’s ambassador to the US Ashok Kumar Mirpuri; and Luxembourg’s ambassador to the US Nicole Bintner-Bakshian.

 

“UnSanctioned Party” at La Résidence de France | January 27

New York Times White House correspondent Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, and Washington Post reporter John Hudson.
CrowdStrike cofounder Dmitri Alperovitch; Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova; Haddad Media’s Tammy Haddad; and actor Liev Schreiber, cofounder of BlueCheck Ukraine.
The Washington Post’s Amanda Katz with New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi and Kara Swisher

 

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen opening party at the Wharf | January 28

Tysons Galleria’s Rich Dinning with Cvent’s Ashley Baber and Bharet Malhotra.
MedStar Washington Hospital Center nurse Karen Park and Katsuya Fukushima, executive chef and partner at Daikaya, Bantam King, and other spots.

 

NFL Super Bowl LVII reception at District Winery | February 1

The NFL’s Kenneth Edmonds, Brendon Plack, Roslyne Turner, and Jonathan Nabavi.
Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Washington Commanders president Jason Wright.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.

 

Book party for Eric Holder’s Our Unfinished March at a private residence | February 2

Congressman Steven Horsford, Andrea Mitchell of NBC News, and Emily’s List executive director Emily Cain.
Devex’s Raj Kumar, Voto Latino’s María Teresa Kumar, Alloy’s Sharon Malone, actor and Voto Latino cofounder Rosario Dawson, and former US attorney general Eric Holder.
Georgetown University professor Mustafa Aksakal; Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department; and Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

