DC

1

Where: American University Park.

Sold by: Tom Toles, former editorial cartoonist for the Washington Post, and his wife, Gretchen Toles, cofounder of the nonprofit Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Listed: $1,350,000.

Sold: $1,600,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with solar panels, a terraced patio, and an arbor.

2

Where: Logan Circle.

Bought by: Nathan Lump, editor in chief of National Geographic.

Listed: $2,980,000.

Sold: $2,650,000.

Days on market: 37.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: Built in 1880, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home theater, and a gym.

3

Where: West End.

Bought by: Dylan Lissette, executive chairman of Utz Brands, and his wife, Stacie Lissette, director of the Rice Family Foundation and greatgranddaughter of Utz founders William and Salie Utz.

Listed: $4,500,000.

Sold: $3,950,000.

Days on market: 59.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: A two-level Ritz-Carlton penthouse with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two fire­places, and a terrace and hot tub.

4

Where: Berkley.

Bought by: John Lepore, senior vice president of government engagement at Moderna.

Listed: $3,850,000.

Sold: $3,800,000.

Days on market: 192.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with three fireplaces, an exercise room, and a garden.

5

Where: Capitol Hill.

Bought by: Georgia senator Raphael Warnock.

Listed: $1,149,000.

Sold: $1,149,000.

Days on market: 89.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with a front porch and back patio.

Virginia

6

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Jonathan Semonoff Meltzer, an attorney in the White House Counsel’s Office, and Yenisey Rodriguez, a civil-rights lawyer at the Department of Justice.

Listed: $2,900,000.

Sold: $2,830,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Recently built, with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a fenced backyard and flagstone patio, a hot tub, and an outdoor kitchen.

Maryland

7

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Stephen Katrivanos, co-owner of New District Brewing Co.

Listed: $2,500,000.

Sold: $2,500,000.

Days on market: 1.

Style: Contemporary farmhouse.

Bragging points: A new-build with five bed­rooms, six bathrooms, and high ceilings.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.