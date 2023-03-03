Where to Watch the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Films Around DC

Oscars season is upon us again. Maybe you watch for the red carpet and to pick your favorite designer gowns. Maybe you watch because the Twitter hype is better in real-time. Or maybe you just watch because you like the movies. Whatever your prerogative, here are spots for you to check out this year’s nominated films before the Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair Styling, Best Sound

Regal Springfield Town Center ( 6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield ), screening March 4, March 6, and March 10.

Regal Rockville Center ( 199 E Montgomery Ave., Rockville ), screening March 4, March 6, and March 10.

Regal Majestic IMAX ( 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring ), screening March 4, March 6, and March 10.

Fairfax Corner 14 ( 11900 Palace Way, Fairfax ), screening March 6 and March 10.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, Best Song, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design

Landmark E Street Cinema ( 555 11 St., NW ), screening March 2 through March 9.

AMC Georgetown 14 ( 3111 K St., NW ), screening March 2, March 5, March 6, March 9, and March 11.

Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema ( 7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda ), screening March 2 through March 9.

Regal Majestic IMAX ( 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring ), screening March 3, March 8, and March 12.

AFI Silver Theatre Cultural Center ( 8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring), screening March 2 through March 9.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Sound

Regal Gallery Place ( 701 Seventh St., NW ), screening March 2 through March 9.

AMC Georgetown 14 ( 3111 K St., NW ), screening March 2 through March 8.

AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 ( 2150 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington ), screening March 2 through March 8.

Regal Ballston Quarter ( 671 N Glebe Rd., Arlington ), screening March 2 through March 9.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design

AMC Georgetown 14 ( 3111 K St., NW ), screening March 3, March 6, and March 12.

AMC Hoffman Center 22 ( 206 Hoffman St., Alexandria ), screening March 3, March 4, March 6, March 7, and March 12.

Regal Majestic IMAX ( 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring ), screening March 5, March 8, and March 12.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, Best Sound

AMC Georgetown 14 ( 3111 K St., NW ), screening March 5, March 8, and March 11.

Regal Majestic IMAX ( 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring ), screening March 5, March 7, and March 10.

Fairfax Corner 14 ( 11900 Palace Way, Fairfax ), screening March 6 and March 10.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Sound

AMC Montgomery 16 ( 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda ) March 3, March 7, and March 12.

Regal Majestic IMAX ( 900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring ), screening March 4, March 8, and March 11.

AMC Georgetown 14 ( 3111 K St., NW ) March 3, March 7, March 9, and March 12.

All nominated for Best Short Film – Live Action

Angelika Film Center & Cafe ( 2911 District Ave., Fairfax ), screening March 2, March 3, March 6, March 7, and March 8.

AFI Silver Theatre Cultural Center ( 8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring ), screening March 2 through March 9.