Upgrade the Drinks Date

Grabbing a cocktail or glass of wine is a classic date, but make it more special by enjoying a tasting or tour at a distillery, vineyard, or cidery. These four options are $25 or less per person.

Spirited Tasting

Founded by three military veterans in 2020, Bo & Ivy distillery is a triple threat, making vodka, gin, and corn whiskey. The 26-seat cocktail room in Ivy City is an intimate space to sample $10 flights featuring all three spirits. Want to see how the liquor is made? One-hour tours—which include a tasting—are $40 for two people.

Wine by a Fire

Leesburg winery Zephaniah Farm Vineyard lets you bring provisions to enjoy outside, plus lawn chairs or blankets. But make a reservation ($20 a person, including a tasting of four wines) to secure seats inside or on the covered porch. Go for a double date and split the $35 add-on to guarantee a spot with a personal fire pit.

For Rum Lovers

Cotton & Reed distillery near Union Market offers tours for $25 a person on Saturdays at 2 and 3. Tickets can be purchased in advance online and include a 45-minute walk through the production barrels, plus a rum flight and draft cocktail afterward. If you prefer to skip right to the sipping, head to the tasting room for $12 flights.

Cider and Comedy

Crisp cider more your thing? While Capitol Cider House in Petworth doesn’t offer official tours, you can check out the open production space and sample tasting flights with four preselected ciders for $12. The cidery also hosts weekly events such as comedy, live music, and trivia.

Dinner Plans at a Pop-Up

If your date has dined at restaurants around the city, take a chance to show them something new: a pop-up. Even casual ones are exciting for foodies, and often more wallet-­friendly than traditional dining. The wandering restaurants typically share their upcoming events on Instagram. As for whose feeds to follow, we’d start with chef Marcelle Afram’s Palestinian chicken pop-up, Shababi (@ShababiDC), which has been a smash hit since venturing beyond its ghost-kitchen roots. Toh Roong (@tohroong), Thai shorthand for “night market,” is chef Kitima Boonmala’s popular Bangkok-street-food-inspired pop-up. Chefs Caleb Jang and Roren Choi of Magpie and the Tiger (@Magpie­AndTheTiger) get creative with Korean American dinners and kimchi classes. Meanwhile, subterranean sports bar Thirsty Crow (@ThirstycrowDC) in Columbia Heights is already an offbeat-­desirable date spot—East Asian street eats, daily happy hour—before you add in its regular lineup of cool pop-ups, including Doula’s Kitchen noodle bowls and Kennedy Street Tacos.

Consider a Lunch Date

A luxe midday rendezvous is like dinner at the bar: cool vibes, a bit more casual, and less expensive (but still impressive). Here are three lovely spots for a lunchtime meetup.

Spanish Outing

Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s glamorous Wharf restaurant, Del Mar, is a special-occasion destination at night—and a special deal at weekday lunch, thanks to a $28 prix fixe with a choice of tapas, plates such as grilled branzino, and fancy soft-serve. Plus: prime waterfront views.

French Quarter Fare

Let the good times roll at Dauphine’s, the lively, well-heeled New Orleans spot downtown. (We particularly like the tucked-away bar-tops and fountain patio.) Pick two ($32) or three ($40) courses from a seasonal prix fixe menu, or go à la carte with dishes such as a muffuletta sandwich or creamy oyster bucatini.

Old-World Escape

It’s like a jaunt to the French countryside at L’Auberge Chez François, the romantic Alsatian getaway in Great Falls. The daytime $57 prix fixe—nearly half the price of dinner—includes an indulgent appetizer (chilled oysters, a warm Roquefort tart), salad, entrée—say yes to bouillabaisse—and, for dessert, a choice of soufflés such as Grand Marnieror chocolate.

