3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Price: $285,000

Where: 3303 Wyndham Cir., #242, Alexandria

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Alexandria features wood floors, recessed lighting, a wood-burning fireplace, and a private balcony with room for outdoor furniture. The gated community also has amenities including a pool, sauna, fitness center, playground, and a daily shuttle to the Pentagon City metro station.

A four-bedroom home in Falls Church

Price: $875,000

Where: 7343 Barbour Ct., Falls Church

This ranch-style house in Falls Church offers four bedrooms and three bedrooms across 1,400 square feet of space. The recently renovated kitchen has white quartz countertops and white subway tile, and the basement includes an in-law suite with a full bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. There’s also a screened-in porch that leads out to the back deck.

A three-bedroom rowhouse in Stanton Park

Price: $1,700,000

Where: 522 4th St., NE

With over 2,000 square feet of space, this townhouse in Stanton Park has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across three floors. The main floor features hardwood flooring and crown molding, and the living room’s built-in bookshelf holds cabinets and a gas fireplace. French doors in the kitchen lead out to a back deck, plus space to park two cars. A wooden staircase takes you upstairs to a hallway with two skylights, and one of the bedrooms includes a private deck. Downstairs, there’s a wet bar with a wine fridge and a bedroom and bathroom.