News & Politics  |  Things to Do

🌸🌸Weekend Cherry Blossom Update: Some Blooms at the Tidal Basin🌸🌸

Plus: Weeping cherry trees are currently blooming.

Written by
| Published on
Cherry blossoms. Photo courtesy of Washington.org.
Cherry blossoms. Photo courtesy of Washington.org.

Peak bloom is predicted for next week, but some cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are already blossoming. According to NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst, those trees account for less than 25 percent of the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms. Still, there are some clusters of pink petals around the loop. The majority of the trees remain in stage four, peduncle elongation. (Peak bloom is the sixth and final stage.)

Earlier this week, the National Park Service tweeted peak bloom (when 70 percent of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino trees open their petals) could arrive before or on the early end of the March 22-25 prediction. While the Yoshino trees are progressing, Litterst says weeping cherry trees are currently in bloom. He recommends visiting East Potomac Park along Ohio Drive if you want to see the cascading blossoms.

Related
11 Best Cherry Blossom Spots to Avoid Crowds
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in NoMa.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day