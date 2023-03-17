🌸🌸Weekend Cherry Blossom Update: Some Blooms at the Tidal Basin🌸🌸

Peak bloom is predicted for next week, but some cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are already blossoming. According to NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst, those trees account for less than 25 percent of the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms. Still, there are some clusters of pink petals around the loop. The majority of the trees remain in stage four, peduncle elongation. (Peak bloom is the sixth and final stage.)

A few cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are showing blossoms, but the majority haven't revealed their petals yet. As of this morning, we are still at stage 4 of 6. Peak bloom is still a few sunrises away.

Follow the #BloomWatch at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1#cherryblossom pic.twitter.com/fr05fPDi25 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 17, 2023

Earlier this week, the National Park Service tweeted peak bloom (when 70 percent of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino trees open their petals) could arrive before or on the early end of the March 22-25 prediction. While the Yoshino trees are progressing, Litterst says weeping cherry trees are currently in bloom. He recommends visiting East Potomac Park along Ohio Drive if you want to see the cascading blossoms.

