This Wedding at Great Marsh Estate Was Decorated in Navy and Rose Gold

Californians Mia and Robert met on Tinder. She thought he was cute and sweet, and she appreciated that Robert, a chef, could cook. He liked that she was down-to-earth and smart and knew what she wanted. Their first date was at a lounge in Oakland, and two and a half years later, Robert popped the question with an emotional proposal at his parents’ house.

Their flower-filled wedding—with floral details from the bride and groom’s attire to the metallic gold-foil Ankara-­print stationery—featured a “Ghanaian fairy tale” theme carried out in hues of navy blue, rose gold, champagne, and sage. Uplighting transformed the indoor space for the reception, which followed an outdoor ceremony on the grounds of Great Marsh Estate in Virginia. His-and-hers cocktails were the coconut-rum-based “Caribbean Sunset” and pink-Champagne sangria. The menu included greens with mango vinaigrette; a choice of leg of lamb, crabcakes, or vegan meatballs; and a four-tier wedding cake, plus an ice-cream bar. Later in the evening, friends and family snacked on jerk chicken wings.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

