Weddings

This Wedding at Great Marsh Estate Was Decorated in Navy and Rose Gold

The reception tables were filled with pink candles and flowers.

Written by
| Photographed by Iris Mannings | Published on

Californians Mia and Robert met on Tinder. She thought he was cute and sweet, and she appreciated that Robert, a chef, could cook. He liked that she was down-to-earth and smart and knew what she wanted. Their first date was at a lounge in Oakland, and two and a half years later, Robert popped the question with an emotional proposal at his parents’ house.

Their flower-filled wedding—with floral details from the bride and groom’s attire to the metallic gold-foil Ankara-­print stationery—featured a “Ghanaian fairy tale” theme carried out in hues of navy blue, rose gold, champagne, and sage. Uplighting transformed the indoor space for the reception, which followed an outdoor ceremony on the grounds of Great Marsh Estate in Virginia. His-and-hers cocktails were the coconut-rum-based “Caribbean Sunset” and pink-Champagne sangria. The menu included greens with mango vinaigrette; a choice of leg of lamb, crabcakes, or vegan meatballs; and a four-tier wedding cake, plus an ice-cream bar. Later in the evening, friends and family snacked on jerk chicken wings.

Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -9
Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -13

Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -28
Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -23

Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -271
Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -292

Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -282 copy
Mia + Robert Iris Mannings -283

 

The Details

 

Planning and design: Stunning Soirées

Florist: BCG Events

Invitations: Lepenn Designs

Caterer: Caribbean Caterers

Cake: Mimi’s Mocha Treats

Hairstylist: Dan Styles

Makeup artist: GlamQui

Bride’s and bridesmaids’ attire: Allure Bridals; Elite Secrets Bridal

Groom’s attire: Miguel Wilson

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: DJ Max Powers

Transportation: Infinity Limo Car Service

Photographer: Iris Mannings

Videographer: B. Williams Productions

Ice-cream bar: Here’s the Scoop DC

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

