Bluebells Will Soon Reach Peak Bloom at Bull Run Regional Park

Walk the Bluebell Trail around April 5 to see the flowers.

Photo courtesy of Matt Felperin.
Cherry blossoms season is in full swing, but there’s another spring flower that should be on your radar: Virginia’s nodding bluebells. The bluebells at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville will reach peak bloom around April 5, says Matt Felperin, NOVA Parks roving naturalist. Some of the wildflowers are already visible, and the peak bloom period will last seven to ten days.

Photo courtesy of Matt Felperin.
Visitors can stroll Bull Run’s 1.5-mile Bluebell Trail to see swaths of flowers. Felperin suggests arriving early in the morning to catch the bluebells in soft light and to see wildlife that might get spooked by midday crowds. He also recommends wearing shoes that can get muddy. Bluebell-themed happenings at the park include educational walks and photography workshops focused on capturing the florals.

For more bluebells in Northern Virginia, Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area in Nokesville is celebrating the seasonal blooms with a festival on April 8. The blue flowers stretch across the property for almost a mile.

