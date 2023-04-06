Where to Find Hot Cross Buns Around DC

Best Buns Bakery

4010 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The Shirlington spot prepares hot cross buns with raisins and a hint of citrus. Each bun is brushed with honey and topped with a sugar glaze cross. The bakery asks for 48 hours notice for pickup orders. Each bun is $2.35; order them here.

Bread Furst

While pre-ordering at this Van Ness bread bakery/market has closed, traditional hot cross buns are available for pick-up on Easter Sunday. Buns will be available in trays of nine for $13. Check out their full seasonal menu here.

Breads Unlimited

6914 Arlington Rd., Bethesda

The popular neighborhood bakery in Bethesda makes its buns with a dough scented with almond paste and a touch of coffee, and a filling of raisins and candied pineapple and orange. The vanilla-glaze-topped buns are $4 each; pre-order here with 48 hour notice.

Heidelberg Pastry Shop

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington

The European pastry shop turns out hot cross buns filled with dried apricots, raisins, and almonds. Each bun is $2.25 individually, $13.50 for a half dozen, and $27 for a dozen. Place your order here.

Pastries By Randolph

4500 Cherry Hill Rd., Arlington

This French-inspired bakery has hot cross buns with citrus, raisins, and fondant crosses available. While pre-orders have closed, you can still purchase the pastries for same-day pickup. Buns are $2.75 individually, and $15 for a half dozen. Order them here.

Ravenhook Bakehouse

1309 Fifth St., NE (Union Market)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RavenHook Bakehouse (@ravenhookbakehouse)

This year, the Union Market bread and pastry destination is baking plant-based buns with a sourdough base. They’re filled with currants, candied orange peel, and dried cherries. You can grab a pack of four for $10, or an individual bun for $3. Pick up in person, or place a pre-order here.

Tatte

Multiple Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This Boston-born chain makes its hot cross buns with a cinnamon-and-nutmeg-spiced dough. They’re filled with rum-soaked raisins, currants, and orange, and topped off with a cross of orange-vanilla glaze. The buns are $12 for a half dozen, and $24 for a dozen. Special Easter orders have closed, but you can still do same-day pickup. Order them here.