This Wedding Included Drag Performances, a Pizza Buffet, and Neon Sign Decor

When Lauren, a health scientist, and Karema, a statistician, first met, the timing wasn’t right and they went their separate ways. Eventually, Karema reached out again by mailing Lauren a book with a love letter to her, and the pair rekindled their romance. Six months later, they were engaged.

The cheeky neon signs at Throw Social (zero flocks given; let’s get flocked up) doubled as wedding decor and photo ops for the pair’s flamingo-and-neon-themed fete. Tropical florals in pinks and oranges incorporated anthurium, protea, and ti leaves. The saxophonist at the ceremony and cocktail hour was Karema’s favorite detail of the day. For Lauren, that accolade went to drag performers Pariah Sinclair and Onyx D. Pearl, who “bought down the house” at the reception, she says. “We provided our guests dollar bills folded into hearts so they could tip the talent. For many—including our parents—this was their first experience seeing drag queens perform live.” Pizza, empanadas, artisanal salads, and more from Timber Pizza were on the dinner menu. Dessert was cake plus cookies—and ice-cream pints that guests took home as favors.

The Details

 

Planning and design: Bird of Paradise Events

Florist: La Fleur Enchantée

Invitations: With Bells On

Charcuterie cups: Berries and Brie

Dessert: Infuzionz Dessertz (cake); Crumbl Cookies; Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream

Hair: Hair and Makeup by Claudine (Lauren); LocsLikeRoses (Karema)

Makeup: Hair and Makeup by Claudine (Lauren); Blush by Makki (Karema)

Attire: Essence of Australia, Ellie’s Bridal Boutique (Lauren); Dionicios Closet (Karema)

Music: Jeremiah Miles (saxophonist); Pariah Sinclair and Onyx D. Pearl (emcee and drag performers); Serenity Karima (solo); DJ Curley Sue

Photographer: Images by Bri

Audiovisual: Joe’s Production Services

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

