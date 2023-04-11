This Wedding Included Drag Performances, a Pizza Buffet, and Neon Sign Decor

When Lauren, a health scientist, and Karema, a statistician, first met, the timing wasn’t right and they went their separate ways. Eventually, Karema reached out again by mailing Lauren a book with a love letter to her, and the pair rekindled their romance. Six months later, they were engaged.

The cheeky neon signs at Throw Social (zero flocks given; let’s get flocked up) doubled as wedding decor and photo ops for the pair’s flamingo-and-neon-themed fete. Tropical florals in pinks and oranges incorporated anthurium, protea, and ti leaves. The saxophonist at the ceremony and cocktail hour was Karema’s favorite detail of the day. For Lauren, that accolade went to drag performers Pariah Sinclair and Onyx D. Pearl, who “bought down the house” at the reception, she says. “We provided our guests dollar bills folded into hearts so they could tip the talent. For many—including our parents—this was their first experience seeing drag queens perform live.” Pizza, empanadas, artisanal salads, and more from Timber Pizza were on the dinner menu. Dessert was cake plus cookies—and ice-cream pints that guests took home as favors.

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

