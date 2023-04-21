3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom co-op in Silver Spring

Price: $169,000

Where: 8720 Manchester Rd., #3, Silver Spring

This second-floor co-op in Silver Spring comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, and views of Sligo Creek. The open-concept living area features original hardwood flooring and leads into a sage green kitchen.

2

A four-bedroom townhouse in 16th Street Heights

Price: $800,000

Where: 5704 Colorado Ave., NW

This townhouse offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage across over 2,500 square feet. The open living room features a brick fireplace, and French doors in the dining room open to a bright sunroom. Downstairs, there’s a separate entrance to the in-law suite with laundry, a kitchen, and a full bathroom. This home also comes with solar panels and Tesla charging.

3

A three-bedroom rowhouse in Old Town Alexandria

Price: $1,749,000

Where: 126 Prince St., Alexandria

On historic Captain’s Row, this semi-detached rowhouse was built in 1783 and is one of two in Alexandria with original hand-hewn wood siding. With over 2,200 square feet of space, the townhouse comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms across three levels. The living room features stone and brickwork with a fireplace, and the kitchen includes a copper farmhouse sink and a Viking oven and stove. There’s also a brick patio out back.