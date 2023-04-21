Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A co-op in Silver Spring, a townhouse in 16th Street Heights, and a rowhouse in Old Town.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom co-op in Silver Spring

Photograph courtesy of Chris Zimmer Photography.
Photograph courtesy of Chris Zimmer Photography.
Photograph courtesy of Chris Zimmer Photography.
Photograph courtesy of Chris Zimmer Photography.

Price: $169,000
Where: 8720 Manchester Rd., #3, Silver Spring

This second-floor co-op in Silver Spring comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, and views of Sligo Creek. The open-concept living area features original hardwood flooring and leads into a sage green kitchen.

 

2

A four-bedroom townhouse in 16th Street Heights

Photograph courtesy of Realvision.
Photograph courtesy of Realvision.
Photograph courtesy of Realvision.
Photograph courtesy of Realvision.

Price: $800,000
Where: 5704 Colorado Ave., NW

This townhouse offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage across over 2,500 square feet. The open living room features a brick fireplace, and French doors in the dining room open to a bright sunroom. Downstairs, there’s a separate entrance to the in-law suite with laundry, a kitchen, and a full bathroom. This home also comes with solar panels and Tesla charging.

 

3

A three-bedroom rowhouse in Old Town Alexandria

Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.
Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.
Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.
Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.
Photograph courtesy of BTW Images.

Price: $1,749,000
Where: 126 Prince St., Alexandria

On historic Captain’s Row, this semi-detached rowhouse was built in 1783 and is one of two in Alexandria with original hand-hewn wood siding. With over 2,200 square feet of space, the townhouse comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms across three levels. The living room features stone and brickwork with a fireplace, and the kitchen includes a copper farmhouse sink and a Viking oven and stove. There’s also a brick patio out back.

More:
Katie Kenny
Katie Kenny
Editorial Fellow