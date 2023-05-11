This DC Mansion Is Listed for Almost $30 Million—a Potential Record-Breaker

DC real estate is hitting all kinds of records: Just after an Amaris unit became DC’s priciest condo sale, a historic Dupont Circle mansion has hit the market for $29,950,000—if it goes for that much, it will be city’s most expensive residential deal of all time, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Blaine Mansion was built in 1882 and is named after its original owner, James Blaine, a Republican politician who served as Secretary of State under presidents Garfield, Arthur, and Harrison. The home is currently owned by lawyer and former ambassador to Italy John R. Phillips and his wife, Linda Douglass, who was a communications advisor during the Obama administration, says the WSJ. It’s being listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The lower levels of the mansion are structured as commercial space, and the top two levels contain a penthouse with four bedrooms, five fireplaces, an oak-paneled library, a gym and sauna, and a rooftop swimming pool. The property also comes with 13 parking spaces. (President Obama visited the residence so many times that the owners installed a landline in the garage just for him, according to the WSJ.)

It’s not too sad that the owners are parting with this slice of history—they still own an entire village in Tuscany, after all.

Check out photos of the penthouse:

