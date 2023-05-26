Things to Do

Swim at These DC-Area Hotel Pools With Day Passes

You don't need to be a hotel guest to hang out poolside.

Photo courtesy of Hotel Zena.

Channeling staycation vibes this summer? Hotels around DC offer pool day passes for non-guests through the web platform Resort Pass, meaning you can go for a swim without booking a room. Here are six great pools for cooling off this season.

Hotel Zena
1155 14th St., NW
Spend a sunny day at this chic rooftop pool in Logan Circle, where you can grab provisions from Hedy’s Rooftop Bar on Fridays and Saturdays. For a group hang, swimmers can reserve a cabana (starting at $500) with a sofa for up to six people. Price: Starting at $50 for adults; $25 for children. 

The Ven at Embassy Row
2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW
The Dupont Circle hotel has a variety of seats for poolside lounging, from day beds to covered couches. Sip drinks next to the water while taking in views of the DC skyline. Price: Starting at $60. 

Omni Shoreham
2500 Calvert St., NW
There are a few different options for swimming at the Woodley Park hotel: Take a dip in the rooftop pool, bring children to splash in the kiddie pool, or unwind in the hot tub. The hotel also hosts water aerobic classes with Vida Fitness. Price: Starting at $50, free for children. 

Washington Plaza Hotel
10 Thomas Cir., NW 
You don’t need to choose between business and pleasure at this hotel near Logan Circle, where a work pass gets you access to a private room and desk as well as the pool. Price: Starting at $85.

Bethesda Marriot
5151 Pooks Hill Rd., Bethesda 
Cool off in this funky-shaped pool in Bethesda. Chairs line the swimming area, and you can also secure a three-person cabana ($150) to relax on a day bed. Price: Starting at $30 for adults; $15 for children.

Yotel
415 New Jersey Ave., NW 
The hotel’s rooftop, Deck 11, is one of the largest in the city, with a pool, cabanas, and fire pits. Order snacks and beverages from the restaurant, or secure a cabana (starting at $199) with a mini fridge for a group of up to four people. Price: Starting at $75.

Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in NoMa.

Editorial Fellow

