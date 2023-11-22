8 Cyber Monday Travel Deals for a Mid-Atlantic Vacation

Whether you’re planning a getaway or relaxing close to home, these hotels and resorts around the region are offering Cyber Monday deals for your next vacation.

Destinations

Keswick Hall

Keswick, Virginia

How far from DC: 111 miles.

Book now until November 27 to receive 25 percent off stays through October 31, 2024. A similar deal—20 percent off with breakfast included—is also available for the same dates.

Inn at Willow Grove

Orange, Virginia

How far from DC: 86 miles.

At this lodging near Shenandoah National Park, save 25 percent on a stay between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024 when you book between November 24 and November 27. The deal also includes dinner for two at the inn’s restaurant, a bottle of wine, and cozy robes.

Nemacolin

Farmington, Pennsylvania

How far from DC: 183 miles

Book a stay at the Pennsylvania resort by November 27 for 20 percent off on weekends and 40 percent off on weekdays. The deal requires at least a two night stay, and must be booked for November 26, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

Boar’s Head Resort

Charlottesville, Virginia

How far from DC: 118 miles.

This resort is offering 30 percent off stays through March 31, 2024. The special ends on November 27, and there’s also special pricing available for the Winter Wander Trail of Lights, running until January 6.

Staycations

The Watergate Hotel

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

The Foggy Bottom hotel is offering a complimentary third night on reservations booked through February 29, 2024. If you’re staying for at least two nights, you can get a $150 credit for the spa. Both deals end November 30.

The Line Hotel

1770 Euclid St., NW

Book a room at the hotel in Adams Morgan for up to 40 percent off. The special is available through November 30.

Gaylord National

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor

This hotel at the National Harbor goes all out for the holidays, and you can get up to a 50 percent discount on tickets to festive events. Reserve a room by November 27 for up to 30 percent off.

Graduate Annapolis

126 West St., Annapolis

Spend some time in Annapolis, and save up to 50 percent off a stay when you book at this hotel through December 1.

