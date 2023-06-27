Weddings

The Colorful Backdrop of This Wedding-Day Photo Session? A Rainbow-Hued Smoke Bomb.

The sunset session included brides Jamie and Lauren as well as their bridesmaids

Written by
| Photographed by Stephanie Dee Photography | Published on

Five years after she met Lauren during an internship in college, Jamie proposed with the help of their puppy, Sunnie, who sported a “will you marry me?” bandanna. Their “bohemian glam” wedding was decorated in sunset hues, including rose, terra cotta, and blush. Lauren’s favorite details were the floral arrangements: With the Virginia mountains in the background, a cloud-like installation of baby’s breath hung above the head table, which featured an assortment of bud vases, terra-cotta containers, and candlesticks.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Jamie’s favorite memories of the weekend are the roast of the couple emceed by two bridesmaids at the rehearsal dinner and the moment when Sunnie, the “flower dog,” joined the newlyweds in their first dance, unprompted. Self-serve rosé on tap before the ceremony was a hit, and a flip-cup challenge between the bridal parties during their reception entrance set a fun tone. A private cake-cutting with the bridesmaids and family took place before the ceremony. Sunset brought a rainbow-smoke-bomb photo session.

Jamie + Lauren
Jamie + Lauren

Jamie + Lauren
JamieLauren-0768 copy

Jamie + Lauren
Jamie + Lauren

 

The Details

 

Planning and design: Chancey Charm Weddings

Florist: Good Earth Flowers

Invitations: Fine Day Press

Caterer and cake: Twinleaf Catering by Rochelle Myers

Hairstylist: Styled for Elegance

Makeup artist: Makeup By Ivett

Venue: Rixey Manor

Lauren’s attire: Watters

Jamie’s attire: Winnie Couture

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey

Music: Bachelor Boys Band

Transportation: Virginia Rides

Videographer: Megan Rae Films

Photographer: Stephanie Dee Photography

Rentals: White Glove Rentals; Bride & Joy

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day