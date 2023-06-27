The Colorful Backdrop of This Wedding-Day Photo Session? A Rainbow-Hued Smoke Bomb.

Five years after she met Lauren during an internship in college, Jamie proposed with the help of their puppy, Sunnie, who sported a “will you marry me?” bandanna. Their “bohemian glam” wedding was decorated in sunset hues, including rose, terra cotta, and blush. Lauren’s favorite details were the floral arrangements: With the Virginia mountains in the background, a cloud-like installation of baby’s breath hung above the head table, which featured an assortment of bud vases, terra-cotta containers, and candlesticks.

Jamie’s favorite memories of the weekend are the roast of the couple emceed by two bridesmaids at the rehearsal dinner and the moment when Sunnie, the “flower dog,” joined the newlyweds in their first dance, unprompted. Self-serve rosé on tap before the ceremony was a hit, and a flip-cup challenge between the bridal parties during their reception entrance set a fun tone. A private cake-cutting with the bridesmaids and family took place before the ceremony. Sunset brought a rainbow-smoke-bomb photo session.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

