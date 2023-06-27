DC
1
Where: Wesley Heights.
Sold by: Ken Cohen, former vice president for global government and public affairs at ExxonMobil.
Listed: $4,395,000.
Sold: $4,023,500.
Days on market: 156.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wood-paneled elevator, a pet-washing station, a recreation room, a terrace, and a landscaped garden.
2
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: Jon Read, founder of Confidant Health, a telehealth provider.
Listed: $3,995,000.
Sold: $3,825,000.
Days on market: 137.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse with a gated driveway, elevator, custom marble fire-place, hidden built-in bar, and terrace.
Virginia
3
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Joe R. Caldwell Jr., partner at Steptoe & Johnson.
Listed: $3,500,000.
Sold: $3,250,000.
Days on market: 230.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on four stories, with an elevator, a wine cellar, a gourmet kitchen, and six fireplaces, plus a primary suite with a wet bar, a sitting room, and three walk-in closets.
4
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Keki Rohinton Balsara, surgical director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support at MedStar’s Heart and Vascular Institute.
Listed: $3,950,000.
Sold: $3,900,000.
Days on market: 14.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Four levels with six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a recreation room, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, a loggia, and an electric-vehicle charging station.
5
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Rajive K. Mathur, partner at Boston Consulting Group.
Listed: $3,695,000.
Sold: $3,575,000.
Days on market: 152.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Six-bedroom, sixbathroom, two-half-bath new-build with a three-car garage, guest suite, covered wrap-around porch, walk-in closet with island, and exercise room.
Maryland
6
Where: Chevy Chase.
Bought by: Douglas Skorny, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Listed: $2,850,000.
Sold: $3,155,000.
Days on market: 6.
Style: Craftsman.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms on four floors, with en suite baths, high-end appliances, custom millwork, a screened porch, and a flagstone patio.
7
Where: Potomac.
Sold by: William Becker, president of Terra Innovations.
Listed: $6,295,000.
Sold: $5,825,000.
Days on market: 291.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half baths on almost four acres, with a heated saltwater pool, a pool house, a wine cellar, a billiards room, a theater, a guest apartment, and seven wood-burning fireplaces.
