DC

1

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Ken Cohen, former vice president for global government and public affairs at ExxonMobil.

Listed: $4,395,000.

Sold: $4,023,500.

Days on market: 156.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wood-paneled elevator, a pet-washing station, a recreation room, a terrace, and a landscaped garden.

2

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Jon Read, founder of Confidant Health, a telehealth provider.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,825,000.

Days on market: 137.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Five-­bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse with a gated drive­way, elevator, custom marble fire-place, hidden built-in bar, and terrace.

Virginia

3

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Joe R. Caldwell Jr., partner at Steptoe & Johnson.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 230.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and nine bath­­rooms on four stories, with an elevator, a wine cellar, a gourmet kitchen, and six fire­places, plus a primary suite with a wet bar, a sitting room, and three walk-in closets.

4

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Keki Rohinton Balsara, surgical director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support at MedStar’s Heart and Vascular Institute.

Listed: $3,950,000.

Sold: $3,900,000.

Days on market: 14.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Four levels with six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a recreation room, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, a loggia, and an electric-­vehicle charging station.

5

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Rajive K. Mathur, partner at Boston Consulting Group.

Listed: $3,695,000.

Sold: $3,575,000.

Days on market: 152.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Six-bedroom, six­bathroom, two-half-bath new-build with a three-car garage, guest suite, covered wrap-around porch, walk-in closet with island, and exercise room.

Maryland

6

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Douglas Skorny, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Listed: $2,850,000.

Sold: $3,155,000.

Days on market: 6.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms on four floors, with en suite baths, high-end appliances, custom millwork, a screened porch, and a flagstone patio.

7

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: William Becker, president of Terra Innovations.

Listed: $6,295,000.

Sold: $5,825,000.

Days on market: 291.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half baths on almost four acres, with a heated saltwater pool, a pool house, a wine cellar, a billiards room, a theater, a guest apartment, and seven wood-burning fireplaces.

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.