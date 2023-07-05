This “Reaching Across the Aisle”-Themed Wedding Made Light of the Couple’s Political Differences

Casey, a life sciences consultant from Bethesda, and Joseph, a finance professional from Chevy Chase, met on Hinge in July 2020. Joe’s profile photo, one of himself in a full Superman costume, sealed the deal for a first date, says Casey.

When they finally met in person, Casey says she was drawn the comfortable, calm way he had about him, and Joseph says he thought Casey was the most beautiful person he had ever met (“those green eyes!”) He knew by the end of the night—a first date at La Jambe in Shaw—that they’d get married. One year later, Joe popped the question along the waterfront in Old Town Alexandria. In May of 2022, they married at the Epiphany Catholic Church, followed by a reception at Sequoia DC.

Their theme, “reaching across the aisle,” took a light-hearted spin on their differing family politics. The escort wall was inspired by the shape of the senate floor, with two distinct colors and sides, plus Casey and Joe as the “independents.” For other political touches, they had an advice “ballot” that was used in place of a guest book, plus Bennett 2022 campaign stickers for guests to wear, and at the end of the night, Casey and Joe shared a dance while donning Trump and Biden masks. Signature cocktails included the Stars & Stripes pineapple-, hibiscus- and strawberry-infused Tito’s vodka, and the Bennetts Sweep Texas, made of grilled-pineapple-and-serrano-pepper-infused tequila with sour mix and a chili salt rim.

The spaces were decorated in hues of Champagne, blush, and white, and Joe says his favorite part was the K Street Union band. Following the big day, the Dallas-based couple honeymooned in Carmel, California.

See the photos from their big day below.

The Details

Photography: Hana Gonzalez Photography | Venue: Sequoia DC | Planning and design: K Bella Events & Styling | Florist: Floral and Bloom | Cake: Sweet Crimes Bakery | Hair and makeup: Styled by Anna Fazio and Makeup by Shirin | Bride’s attire: Pronovias, Ellie’s Bridal Boutique (ceremony); Martin Thornburg, Global Bridal Gallery (reception) | Groom’s attire: J. Hilburn | Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy | Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux | Day-of paper and calligraphy: Laura Hooper Design House | Draping: Dan Goldman Events | Band: K Street Union Band | Linens: Nuage Design | Rentals: White Glove Rentals, Brightly Ever After, Maison de Carine, Plants Alive | Stationery: Write For You Stationery | Transportation: RMA Limo

