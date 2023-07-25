Weddings

When a Hurricane Forced This Wedding Inside, the Florist Added Six Trees and 20 More Floral Arrangements to the Design Plan

The dance-floor-centric floor plan is worth checking out, too.

Bri, a service manager for a medical-­device company, and Rajat, an interventional cardiologist, met while working at Loudoun Hospital. Eighteen months into their relationship, Raj proposed at a Charlottesville winery. For their fall romantic-meets-rustic nuptials, the couple skipped the traditional wedding party and exchanged vows accompanied by Raj’s three kids at a ceremony officiated by two of Bri’s closest friends. “We weren’t just blending two different cultures, we were becoming a blended family” says Bri, “and we tried to make every part of our day reflect this intention.”

Among the traditional American and Hindu elements they included was the floral ceremony arch, which incorporated features of a mandap. Hurricane Ian forced the celebration—originally planned as open-air—inside, but a last-minute addition of six more trees and 20 more floral arrangements brought the outdoors in. Reception tables were arranged around the dance floor with greenery draped overhead, and the scene was made cozier with the glow of candlelight.

The Details

 

Planning and design: Kim Newton Weddings

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Kelsey Malie Design

Rentals: BBJ La Tavola (linens); Fabrication Events (draping)

Caterer: Design Cuisine

Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda

Hair and makeup: PriscillaM Beauty

Bride’s attire: Pronovias from Love Couture Bridal

Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank

Music: DJ Aaron Platt from Dan Goldman Events

Transportation: Majestic Limousine

Bridal henna design: Naseem Banu

Mobile bar: Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bar

Escort wall: Leah Letters

Photographer: Photos by Sarah Beth

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

