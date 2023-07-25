When a Hurricane Forced This Wedding Inside, the Florist Added Six Trees and 20 More Floral Arrangements to the Design Plan

Bri, a service manager for a medical-device company, and Rajat, an interventional cardiologist, met while working at Loudoun Hospital. Eighteen months into their relationship, Raj proposed at a Charlottesville winery. For their fall romantic-meets-rustic nuptials, the couple skipped the traditional wedding party and exchanged vows accompanied by Raj’s three kids at a ceremony officiated by two of Bri’s closest friends. “We weren’t just blending two different cultures, we were becoming a blended family” says Bri, “and we tried to make every part of our day reflect this intention.”
Among the traditional American and Hindu elements they included was the floral ceremony arch, which incorporated features of a mandap. Hurricane Ian forced the celebration—originally planned as open-air—inside, but a last-minute addition of six more trees and 20 more floral arrangements brought the outdoors in. Reception tables were arranged around the dance floor with greenery draped overhead, and the scene was made cozier with the glow of candlelight.
The Details
Planning and design: Kim Newton Weddings
Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design
Invitations: Kelsey Malie Design
Rentals: BBJ La Tavola (linens); Fabrication Events (draping)
Caterer: Design Cuisine
Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda
Hair and makeup: PriscillaM Beauty
Bride’s attire: Pronovias from Love Couture Bridal
Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank
Music: DJ Aaron Platt from Dan Goldman Events
Transportation: Majestic Limousine
Bridal henna design: Naseem Banu
Mobile bar: Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bar
Escort wall: Leah Letters
Photographer: Photos by Sarah Beth
This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.