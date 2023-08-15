Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Sanjay K. Shetty, president of Humana’s CenterWell.
Listed: $4,749,500.
Sold: $4,725,000.
Days on market: 8.
Style: French.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half baths, with a two-story marble foyer, a home theater, a billiards room, and a heated pool with a waterfall.
2
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Daron Payne, defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders.
Listed: $4,275,000.
Sold: $4,200,000.
Days on market: 251.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Recently built on 1.68 acres, with six bedrooms, six baths, two half baths, a primary suite with a private balcony, and a four-car garage.
3
Where: McLean.
Sold by: R.W. Habboush, chairman at Habboush Group.
Listed: $4,999,900.
Sold: $4,999,900.
Days on market: 341.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five baths, and three half baths on 1.85 acres, with Greek and Italian marble floors, a two-story great room, and a billiards room.
Maryland
4
Where: Bethesda.
Bought by: Justin Leonard, executive vice president and COO at DiamondRock Hospitality.
Listed: $4,995,000.
Sold: $4,700,000.
Days on market: 5.
Style: French.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight and a half baths, with a home theater, 884-bottle wine cellar, exercise room, heated pool, and guest cottage.
DC
5
Where: Woodland Normanstone.
Sold by: Vernon Jordan, the late civil rights leader and Clinton adviser, and Ann Jordan, a former professor of social work at the University of Chicago.
Listed: $5,500,000.
Sold: $5,400,000.
Days on market: 12.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: Four levels with six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, seven fireplaces, an elevator, a wine cellar, and a terraced garden with a swimming pool.
6
Where: Berkley.
Bought by: Jason Manstof, a principal at Deloitte, and Todd Nedwick, a senior director at the National Housing Trust.
Listed: $4,850,000.
Sold: $4,650,000.
Days on market: 51.
Style: Villa.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five baths, and two half baths, with a foyer spiral staircase, home theater, exercise room, and wine cellar.
7
Where: Spring Valley.
Bought by: Andrew Shanbrom, senior regulatory counsel at the SEC, and Kathlyn Wee, CEO of UnitedHealth-care Community Plan of Maryland & DC.
Listed: $4,999,000.
Sold: $4,750,000.
Days on market: 27.
Style: Modern Tudor.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a primary suite with a private deck, and a carriage house with an apartment.
This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.