Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Sanjay K. Shetty, president of Humana’s CenterWell.

Listed: $4,749,500.

Sold: $4,725,000.

Days on market: 8.

Style: French.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half baths, with a two-story marble foyer, a home theater, a billiards room, and a heated pool with a waterfall.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Daron Payne, defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders.

Listed: $4,275,000.

Sold: $4,200,000.

Days on market: 251.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Recently built on 1.68 acres, with six bedrooms, six baths, two half baths, a primary suite with a private balcony, and a four-car garage.

3

Where: McLean.

Sold by: R.W. Habboush, chairman at Habboush Group.

Listed: $4,999,900.

Sold: $4,999,900.

Days on market: 341.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five baths, and three half baths on 1.85 acres, with Greek and Italian marble floors, a two-story great room, and a billiards room.

Maryland

4

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Justin Leonard, executive vice president and COO at Diamond­Rock Hospitality.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,700,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: French.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and eight and a half baths, with a home theater, 884-bottle wine cellar, exercise room, heated pool, and guest cottage.

DC

5

Where: Woodland Normanstone.

Sold by: Vernon Jordan, the late civil ­rights leader and Clinton adviser, and Ann Jordan, a former professor of social work at the University of Chicago.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,400,000.

Days on market: 12.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Four levels with six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, seven fireplaces, an elevator, a wine cellar, and a terraced garden with a swimming pool.

6

Where: Berkley.

Bought by: Jason Manstof, a principal at Deloitte, and Todd Nedwick, a senior director at the National Housing Trust.

Listed: $4,850,000.

Sold: $4,650,000.

Days on market: 51.

Style: Villa.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five baths, and two half baths, with a foyer spiral staircase, home theater, exercise room, and wine cellar.

7

Where: Spring Valley.

Bought by: Andrew Shanbrom, senior regulatory counsel at the SEC, and Kathlyn Wee, CEO of UnitedHealth-care Community Plan of Maryland & DC.

Listed: $4,999,000.

Sold: $4,750,000.

Days on market: 27.

Style: Modern Tudor.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a primary suite with a private deck, and a carriage house with an apartment.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.