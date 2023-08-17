Sample all-you-can-eat mezze for $38 a person at Lebanese Taverna in Woodley Park, Arlington, and McLean.
Check out all-night happy hour—cocktails are $7.95 from 5 to midnight—at Bar Charley in Dupont.
Bring the kids to Inca Social in Arlington and Vienna, where little ones under 12 can order off the children’s menu for free.
Stuff yourself with unlimited vegan sushi rolls for $27 per person at Planta in Bethesda.
Get any pasta plus any glass of wine for $30 at Thompson Italian in Old Town.
Celebrate at the Park View wine bar St. Vincent, where you can score magnums of wine for 25 percent off and half-price charcuterie boards.
This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.