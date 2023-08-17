Food

Monday Is a Prime Time to Score a Dining Deal—Check Out These Affordable Specials

Here are our few favorite ways to kick off the workweek.

Written by
,
and
| Published on
Gemelli with smoked-lamb ragu at Thompson Italian. Photograph of Gemelli by Scott Suchman .

Sample all-you-can-eat mezze for $38 a person at Lebanese Taverna in Woodley Park, Arlington, and McLean.

Check out all-night happy hour—cocktails are $7.95 from 5 to midnight—at Bar Charley in Dupont.

Bring the kids to Inca Social in Arlington and Vienna, where little ones under 12 can order off the children’s menu for free.

Stuff yourself with unlimited vegan sushi rolls for $27 per person at Planta in Bethesda.

Get any pasta plus any glass of wine for $30 at Thompson Italian in Old Town.

Celebrate at the Park View wine bar St. Vincent, where you can score magnums of wine for 25 percent off and half-price charcuterie boards.

 

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli
Cynthia Hacinli

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day