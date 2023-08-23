Dreaming of Cooler Weather? Check Out This Fall Wedding at the Fairmont.

Jessica, a pharmacist, and Connor, a property manager, met at a party hosted by mutual friends. For their first date, they shared dinner at Thip Khao where they said they bonded over trying new dishes. Three years later, Connor proposed at the Botanic Gardens and the pair celebrated with drinks—and friends and family who’d gathered from out of town—at the rooftop of the Graham. Their burgundy-and-gold November wedding at the Fairmont hotel included 175 guests and a black-tie-optional dress code.

For the ceremony, the pair opted for a wine unity ceremony which they called a “fun touch,” and wrote their own vows, which turned out to be “eerily similar”—something Jessica says is just further proof the two were meant to be.

At the reception, the first dance was the culmination of salsa dancing lessons—and a moment Connor called his favorite for the day. Their menu was expansive, including a raw bar and heavy appetizers at happy hour, plus a salad course, a choice of Chilean sea bass, filet, or mushroom truffle for the entrees, and late-night bites of cheeseburger sliders, mini crocks of macaronic and cheese, and truffle fries. Plus, dessert, they say, was served as a plated trio with a piece of cake, mini crème brûlée, and dark chocolate mousse.

Other special details included table numbers with a photo of the bride at groom at each age; wine bottles lining the ceremony aisle and used as decor throughout, and cocktail napkins featuring a drawing of their dog, Coconut.

Following the wedding day, the newlyweds honeymooned in St. Lucia.

The Details

