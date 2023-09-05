Food

These Cookbooks With DC Ties Are Coming Out This Fall

Bring some local favorites into your home kitchen

September 12

The World Central Kitchen Cookbook by José Andrés

DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés’s international disaster-relief organization has filled people’s bellies in regions devastated by war and natural calamities. This book gathers simple recipes that have provided comfort—Ukrainian borscht, the chicken chili ladled out to firefighters in California—with some contributions from Andrés’s boldface friends (such as breakfast tacos à la Michelle Obama).

 

September 19

Mr. Lyan’s Cocktails at Home by Ryan Chetiyawardana

London-based Chetiyawardana is the brains behind the whimsical drinks—microwaved Manhattans, fancy Jell-O shots—at the subterranean Silver Lyan bar in Penn Quarter. This updated reissue of an earlier recipe collection shares blueprints for party-friendly drinks such as bottled cosmopolitans as well as cocktail-­geek projects like homemade bitters.

 

November 7

Maydan by Rose Previte and Marah Stets

Several cuisines converge at Previte’s 14th Street–­corridor restaurant, Maydan, including Turkish, Lebanese, Georgian, and Tunisian. In her first cookbook, the restaurateur gathers home recipes from these and other countries, plus divulges some of her own family’s creations. One more thing to look forward to: Previte’s recipe for khachapuri, the cheesy, buttery bread that’s the star of her other restaurant, Compass Rose.

This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

