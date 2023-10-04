If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a pretty big deal. After being denied a tour stop, DC has a chance to get in on the spectacle (albeit, through a screen) with The Eras Tour documentary coming out October 13. So, if you missed Taylor Swift, but you also missed sparkling, next weekend is an era made for you. Theaters across the area will play the film, welcoming fans to come see the show decked out in their sequins, friendship bracelets, feathers, and more–whatever makes you feel bejeweled. And if the 2 hour and 45 minute screening leaves you wanting more Taylor time, these locations would be enchanted to have you at their Swiftie celebrations, too:

OCTOBER 13

Taylor Swift Music Bingo at Bryant Street NE

670 Rhode Island Ave. NE | 6:30 PM

Before you settle in for the movie, you might want to check that your Swiftie knowledge is up to par—hit up bingo at Bryant Street NE to do just that. Rather than numbers, your bingo card will be filled with song titles. Mark off each song you hear as Taylor Swift plays in the background, and a full line or card will get you a prize. It’s a free, fun game to pre-game the main event of the night.

Swiftie Soirée at the Village at Shirlington

Campbell Ave., Arlington, Va. | 6 PM – 8:30 PM

This event is pulling out all the stops to prepare you for the Eras documentary. Drink album-themed cocktails, make your own friendship bracelets, participate in an Eras outfit contest, and dance the night away to your favorite Taylor hits. Tickets do not include a screening to the film, but you can catch the show at the very close by AMC Shirlington afterwards.

Taylor Swift Tribute Concert at metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Avenue NE | 7 PM – 11 PM

Metrobar presents “Are You…Ready for It? A Taylor Swift Tribute Concert” on the opening night of the documentary. Just because Swift won’t come to DC doesn’t mean you can’t see her music live: come watch DC-based cover band Space Otters perform Taylor Swift’s songs, spanning several albums.

OCTOBER 14

Taylor Swift Brunch at Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW | 10 AM – 4 PM

The fun doesn’t have to stop after opening night. Keep the good vibes going with brunch at Shaw’s Tavern the following morning. This brunch will be Swift-centric, accompanied by an entirely Taylor playlist and Taylor-inspired cocktails. Bottomless mimosas will be available for two hours for those of us in our “champagne problems” era. Make reservations with a note that you’re interested in the “Taylor Brunch.”

The Eras Tour Brunch at Don Tito

3165 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va. | 12 PM – 3 PM

Catch this brunch for tasty food and themed drinks as well as a chance at winning tickets to the Eras movie–and more special prizes await you inside Don Tito’s piñatas. As you enjoy the treats, a live DJ set will fill the room with the sweet sound of Swift’s entire discography from start to finish.

Screenings

The Eras Tour documentary will play at several locations throughout DC once it opens. You can find showtimes at chain movie theaters as well as local DC film spots. See the range of options below: