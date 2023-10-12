Home & Style

5 Items to Bring the Farmhouse Aesthetic Into Your Home

If you're not ready to fully commit to the farmhouse lifestyle

Written by
| Published on

Digging the modern-farmhouse aesthetic but not ready to fully commit? Luckily, the look has trickled into home goods. Here are some that will lend rustic-chic vibes to your current abode.

 

Pottery Barn

Modern Farmhouse Mailbox

Because maybe your mail wants in on the movement, too.

Shop Now

 

Child Craft

Modern Farmhouse Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed

Arguing about the top or bottom bunk has never been so on-trend.

Shop Now

 

Pottery Barn Kids

Modern Farmhouse Four-in-One Convertible Crib

Farmhouse vibes for baby, minus any actual farming.

Shop Now

 

Etsy

Farmhouse Decor Mini Wooden Houses

Miniature stand-in homes until you can get one of your own.

Shop Now

 

Chewy

Frisco Classic Wooden Outdoor Dog House

A pup-size farmhouse for the design-forward doggo.

Shop Now
Related
7 Home Decor Trends to Look for in 2023 According to Interior Designers

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day