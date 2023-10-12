5 Items to Bring the Farmhouse Aesthetic Into Your Home

Digging the modern-farmhouse aesthetic but not ready to fully commit? Luckily, the look has trickled into home goods. Here are some that will lend rustic-chic vibes to your current abode.

Pottery Barn Modern Farmhouse Mailbox Because maybe your mail wants in on the movement, too. Shop Now

Child Craft Modern Farmhouse Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed Arguing about the top or bottom bunk has never been so on-trend. Shop Now

Pottery Barn Kids Modern Farmhouse Four-in-One Convertible Crib Farmhouse vibes for baby, minus any actual farming. Shop Now

Etsy Farmhouse Decor Mini Wooden Houses Miniature stand-in homes until you can get one of your own. Shop Now

Chewy Frisco Classic Wooden Outdoor Dog House A pup-size farmhouse for the design-forward doggo. Shop Now

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

