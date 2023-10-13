This Fall-Themed November Wedding Included Pumpkins and Other Autumnal Details

Erica, a digital marketing manager from Princeton, New Jersey, and Scott, a wealth management associate from Falls Church, met on Bumble. Two years after a first date at Iron Gate, the pair got engaged in the exact same spot.

The November wedding at Woodlawn Pope Leighey House in Alexandria featured a 100-person guest count, and a fall theme. The color palette included shades of orange, blush, blue, yellow, and maroon, and in addition to autumn-inspired floral arrangements, decor included pumpkins. Other autumnal touches included a vanilla cardamom and apple cake for dessert, and signature cocktails that included a bourbon and apple cider concoction, and a cranberry spiced Champagne. See the details of the fall-themed affair below.

The Details

