7 Places to Get Custom Gifts This Holiday Season

Take gift-giving to the next level this holiday season with custom gifts that show not only that you care, but that you thought ahead (even if you didn’t—hint, some of these are available same-day). These seven shops are either DC-based or have local outposts that offer monogramming, engraving, and other customization options with gifts for everyone on your list, at every price point.



This Instagram-popular jewelry brand has an entire collection of engraveable pieces, from plate bracelets to signet rings, available online, plus an alphabet collection (pictured) will launch in store in November. Engraving pieces starting at $50, at Gorjana.com, with locations in Georgetown (3029 M St., NW) and Bethesda (4810 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda).

Based in DC’s Ivy City neighborhood, this brand of notebooks, journals, and other paper goods offers an entire collection of customizable gifts, including notepads, clipboards, and pencils. Starting at $7 at Appointed, 1500 Okie St., NE.

Leather goods and other items at this Detroit-based brand, which has shops on 14th Street (1631 14th St., NW) and in Tysons (7983 Tysons Corner Center, Suite G5U) can be monogrammed same day, on site.Engraving on such items as watches and jewelry are available online with a little lead time. Personalized gifts start at $28.

In addition to its signature blends, the luxury fragrance brand uses “scent pairing” to help customers build their own personal scent blend, and offers a “scent finder” that can assist those shopping for others by matching ideal fragrances with questions about the recipient. In addition, shoppers can have cologne bottles and candles engraved with a personal message, date, or initials. Engraveable bottles and candles start at $80 at Jo Malone London, 996 I St., NW.

Launched just this year, this new Annapolis sneaker brand from folks formerly at Under Armour and Nike focuses on ethical and planet-friendly manufacturing with sustainable materials. The resulting sneakers are made-to-order and super customizable with seemingly limitless color combinations. $200 at Madepluscom.

Everything from the luggage tags and other accessories to the weekend bags and hard-shell suitcases can be personalized with names and initials at this celebrity-endorsed travel brand, which has a new shop in Georgetown (3237 M St., NW). Gifts starting at $25.

This new addition to the Wharf opened just this weekend, and it combines in-store shopping with an immersive customization experience. At Lip Lab, shoppers can grab a seat at the bar, where they’ll be able to create their own personalized lipstick, balm, or gloss, selecting everything from the specific hues mixed for the color to the flavor and finish—and even engraving, with whatever you decide to name it. Starting at $40 at Lip Lab, 20 District Sq., SW.

