Popping open a little cardboard window for a piece of generic chocolate is a beloved way for small kids to count down the days before Christmas—but it’s a tradition most generally grow out of. These days though, more brands are drawing adults back to the advent calendar concept with 12- to 25-day decadent calendars for grownups to enjoy. From beauty products to fancy edible treats, here are 23 adult-centric advent calendars that will have you counting down the days in December.

Drinks and Edible Treats

Adiago Teas

This “Jubilee” 2023 tea advent calendar includes a collection of 24 different teas, each an individual serving enough for an 8-ounce pot, available in both loose and teabag options. $34 at Adiago.com

Atlas Brew Works

One of DC’s favorite breweries is offering a limited stock of “Advent Holiday Variety Gift Packs,” with a mix of 12 Atlas beers—and some duplicates of brewery favorites—in a countdown-style box. $60 at Atlas Brew Works

Chocolate House

This DC chocolate shop’s “Mirzam Spice Route Advent Calendar” includes 24 chocolates in a mix of spiced, milk, dark, and single-origin-chocolate recipes. $46 at The Chocolate House.

Godiva

In a box reminiscent of traditional chocolate advent calendars, Godiva’s “Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar” includes an assortment of 24 milk, dark, and white holiday chocolates. $45 at Godiva.

Harry & David

The “Best of Harry & David” advent calendar holds 24 of the brand’s sweet and savory snacks, from milk chocolate truffles and peppermint bark, to holiday Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, pepper and onion relish, summer sausage, and more. $200 at HarryandDavid.com.

Nespresso

Nespresso coffee fans can try two dozen flavors, including both standard-collection options and limited-edition festive ones, with this advent calendar, which includes a coffee mug. $50 at Nespresso.com

Sugarfina

This 24-piece candy advent calendar includes gummies, caramels, and chocolate-covered cookie dough bites. $55 at Nordstrom.com.

Total Wine

Total Wine’s “Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar” features a sampling of two dozen single-serving bottles of wine. $80 at TotalWine.com.

Williams Sonoma

There is a total of three pounds of sweet and savory popcorn in this advent calendar, where 24 surprises are either a bag or kernels or seasonings. $71 at Williams-Sonoma.com.

Beauty

Bloomingdale’s

This 25-day beauty-centric advent calendar from Bloomingdale’s claims to be an $800 value, and includes products from such brands as YSL, Shiseido, MAC, and Laura Mercier. $300 at Bloomingdale’s.

Bobbi Brown

This “12 Days of Glow Bestsellers” advent calendar includes three full-sized products along with nine other favorites. $180 at Ulta.

Jo Malone

Jo Malone’s limited-edition advent calendar is gingerbread-inspired, and includes fragrances, bath and body products, and candles. $495 at Jo Malone.

Kiehl’s

The limited-edition holiday advent calendar from Kiehl’s includes two dozen of the brand’s most beloved skincare products. $125 at Kiehls.com.

La Mer

The “Atelier Advent Calendar” by La Mer is a 12-day countdown that includes, serums, creams, hand treatments, lip balms, and more. $500 at LaMer.com.

L’Occtaine

L’Occtaine’s 24-piece “Classic Beauty” calendar is a collection of skincare and body care, plus shower and special-edition products. $80 at Sephora.

OPI Nails

The “Holiday ’23 Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Piece” advent calendar from OPI includes all the polishes from the limited-edition OPI Terribly Nice Holiday 2023 collection, and more. $80 at Ulta.

Ulta

The “12 Days of Bath” collection from Ulta includes everything from body wash to a candle. $22 at Ulta. A bigger fan of beauty than bath? Ulta has a “12 Days of Beauty” makeup collection, too, also $22 at Ulta.

Designer Brands

These luxury designers have put together festive collections of beauty, fragrance, and other mini-favorites.

Armani

This Holiday Advent Calendar 2023 includes 24 beauty, makeup, and skincare products—12 are full sized, and 12 are in miniature form. $310 at Armani.

Christian Louboutin

This year’s festively designed calendar from Christian Louboutin has a locomotive theme. Each of the 24 “cars” features a different product, ranging from mini fragrances to a bracelet charms. $600 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Dior

The Le 30 Montaigne Holiday 2023 Advent Calendar includes 24 fragrance, makeup, and skincare miniatures. $750 at Dior.com.

More Grown-up Favorites

A Puzzle

This “Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas” advent calendar includes 12 80-piece puzzles, each depicting a different piece of art from the award-winning artist. $25 at Amazon.com.

Diptyque

The advent calendar from this ultra-popular, ultra-fancy candle company includes 25 “scented treasures,” including candles, sprays, and more, in such festive fragrances as Sapin (pine tree), Délice (delight) and Coton (cotton). $510 at DiptyqueParis.com.

