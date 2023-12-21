Contents
1. 100 Very Best Restaurants
Back to Top
7. Michelin Adds 10 Restaurants to Its 2023 DC Guide
Back to Top
12. 50 Great Date Ideas in DC
Back to Top
We Said Goodbye
2023 saw a handful of high-profile DC departures.
This year, DC said bye to: former Commanders owner Dan Snyder, expelled congressman George Santos, the beloved Smithsonian National Zoo pandas, and a host of restaurants.
Back to Top
We Said Hello
2023 ushered in welcomed additions to the DC area.
This year, DC said hello to: new music venue the Atlantis, Metro openings and reopenings (including the long-awaited Potomac Yard station), the freshly renovated National Museum of Women in the Arts, and many, many exciting restaurants.
Back to Top
Related Stories
1. 100 Very Best Restaurants
2. Clarence Thomas’s Billionaire Benefactor Collects Hitler Artifacts
3. Jay-Z and Solange Brunched at a Chevy Chase Restaurant This Weekend
4. The Twisty Story of DC’s African Braiding Center
5. Fox News’s Bret Baier Lists DC Home for $32 Million—a Potential Record
6. The DC Area’s Best “Hidden Gem” Restaurants, According to Food Influencers
7. Michelin Adds 10 Restaurants to Its 2023 DC Guide
8. Sorry, but You Probably Won’t Be Able to See the Northern Lights From Maryland This Week
9. The Grimace Shake Is a Purple Blob of Exquisite Mystery
10. Six Great Hikes Near DC For Seeing Gorgeous Fall Foliage
11. 3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area
12. 50 Great Date Ideas in DC
Back to Top
We Said Goodbye
2023 saw a handful of high-profile DC departures.
This year, DC said bye to: former Commanders owner Dan Snyder, expelled congressman George Santos, the beloved Smithsonian National Zoo pandas, and a host of restaurants.
National Zoo Pandas
29 DC-Area Restaurants Closed
Dan Snyder
George Santos
Back to Top
We Said Hello
2023 ushered in welcomed additions to the DC area.
This year, DC said hello to: new music venue the Atlantis, Metro openings and reopenings (including the long-awaited Potomac Yard station), the freshly renovated National Museum of Women in the Arts, and many, many exciting restaurants.
Atlantis
So Many Restaurant Openings
New Metro Stations
Museum Renovations
Back to Top
Related Stories
Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2023
A Look Back at DC’s 2023 Food Scene
Fave Stories You Might Have Missed
Year in Photos: Through the Lens of Our Photographer