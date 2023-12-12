Some Favorite Washingtonian Stories of 2023 (That You May Have Missed)

As 2023 draws to a close, we thought we’d revisit these 15 stories—articles we loved but that may have gotten lost in the news of the day. For more of our best stories, check out our favorite long reads of the year.

Here, in no particular order, in case you missed them:

Should you bring your partner on a romantic field trip to the little-known museum of a major spy agency? Staff writer Sylvie McNamara gave it a try.

For 46 years, Art Lien worked as a courtroom sketch artist. Senior writer Luke Mullins looked back at how Lien captured landmark cases and dramatic moments at the Supreme Court and beyond.

The DC landmark—where generations of Washingtonians saw concerts, football and baseball games, and even a mass wedding—is being torn down. In this special package by Patrick Hruby, Andrew Beaujon, and Luke Mullins, we celebrate its history and legacy.

Everyone is a comedian in Washington. No, seriously: DC has a thriving standup-comedy scene. Here, writer Jessica Goldstein—who dabbles in standup herself—talks about how to get up on stage and tell a joke, and where to go laugh (in a good way) at the people who do.

Speaking of jokes…the story behind this pay phone in Chevy Chase, as politics and culture editor Rob Brunner discovered, is pretty funny.

Rob Brunner explores how a festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion became a haven for tons of ‘80s bands that once ruled MTV.

Steeped in historical grandeur and synonymous with the scandal that brought down a presidency, the Watergate is also a place where Washingtonians live—and they told many of their stories to writer Mimi Montgomery.

A new lawsuit accused Taco Bell of false advertising in New York, so Sylvie McNamara went to the fast food chain for a Crunchwrap and to determine: Are DC-area Taco Bells courting a lawsuit by skimping on beef?

We’re not talking about the current campaign for president. Deputy editor Patrick Hruby looks back at an incident in 2013, when DeSantis was supposed to save the Republicans (or at least their baseball team).

Remember the lazy days of summer? No, us either. What we do remember is the frenzy around two movies—Barbie and Oppenheimer, which opened on the same day in July, prompting normally sane people to plan very elaborate itineraries (sometimes in different states!) to make it a double feature. Relive summer glory in this article by lifestyle editor Daniella Byck, who wrote about the madness that was “Barbenheimer.”

You’ve heard of the Westminster Dog Show, but how about the Cat Extravaganza show? Assistant editor Jessica Ruf and staff photographer Evy Mages went to the Dulles Expo Center for an event where, it was promised, they would “see the most beautiful cats in the world strut the catwalk.”

DC diners these days have a lot of questions about restaurant service fees, including: where is the money going? Should I tip on top of a 20-percent fee? Food editor Jessica Sidman answered these questions and more.

Justin Whitmel Earley took a photo when he was out for a walk with his son in 2013, but could not have imagined how the photo would spread far and wide. As DC faced another potential government shutdown, senior editor Andrew Beaujon looked back at the viral moment.

The restaurant in Chevy Chase is not serving up just any chicken tenders. Executive food editor Ann Limpert took her nephew and daughter to judge the kid’s plates.

One book cover featured the skyline of Dallas, another the California capitol. There are AI-generated guidebooks of DC out there for sale, and the results, as Jessica Sidman found, can be comical.

