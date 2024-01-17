Total number of camera locations as of December 2023.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
DC Cameras Snap 124,906 Traffic Infractions in One Month
A look at some traffic-camera stats.
314
Total number of camera locations as of December 2023.
186
Cameras installed since October. Forty-six track speed, and the rest catch cars parked in bus lanes.
22,899
Number of warnings given from newly added speed cameras in November. New cameras send out warnings to violators for the first 30 days.
124,906
Infraction notices issued in November–100,637 of them for speeding.
$3,808,818
Revenue from January through June 2023 from a camera on I-295, making it DC’s most lucrative.
17
DC cameras that generated more than $1 million from January through June 2023.
134
Number of additional traffic cameras expected to be installed between January and March 2024.
109,420
Number of tickets issued from trafficcamera violations that were contested in hearings from January through November 2023.
18.7%
Percentage of those contested tickets that ended up being dismissed.
$840,800,000
Amount of money owed to the District for fines and penalties from about 3 million unpaid tickets issued for traffic camera violations between 2000 and May 2023.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
