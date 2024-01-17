DC Cameras Snap 124,906 Traffic Infractions in One Month

314

Total number of camera locations as of December 2023.

186

Cameras installed since October. Forty-six track speed, and the rest catch cars parked in bus lanes.

22,899

Number of warnings given from newly added speed cameras in November. New cameras send out warnings to violators for the first 30 days.

124,906

Infraction notices issued in November–100,637 of them for speeding.

$3,808,818

Revenue from January through June 2023 from a camera on I-295, making it DC’s most lucrative.