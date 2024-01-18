17 Winter Restaurant Week Extensions to Check Out Around DC

Winter Restaurant Week officially wraps up on Sunday, January 21, but many DC eateries are giving diners more time to explore their specially priced lunch, brunch, and dinner menus. Here are some area restaurants extending the promotion.

1320 19th St., NW

You’ll have until Sunday, January 28 to sample the $25 lunch, $35 brunch, and $55 dinner at the non-traditional Dupont Circle Levantine spot. At lunch, pick from any hot or cold mezze and then choose from almost any main course— the deal cuts down what could be a $40 meal to $25, and includes a piece of to-go baklava for dessert. Brunch includes a mimosa or bloody mary.

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 1250 Ninth St., NW

Restaurant Week is turning into two weeks at these two pizzerias, where a $40 dinner menu lets you pair an exemplary Jersey-style pie with a starter like the zesty house salad, crispy fried mozzarella, or arancini. The Navy Yard and Shaw locations have slightly different menus.

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Chef Michael Schlow’s three-course $40 dinner will last through Sunday, January 28 at both Alta Strada locations— Mount Vernon Triangle and Fairfax’s Mosaic District. Kick off the Italian-American meal with meatballs in tomato-basil sauce or Tuscan ribollita soup and move on to salmon piccata, chicken milanese, or cacio e pepe. Get a $50 gift card if you dine at Alta Strada or Schlow’s other restaurants (Nama Sushi Bar or Nama Ko) more than three times during Restaurant Week.

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The modern Balkan all-you-can-eat specialists are all about fixed-price meals. During Restaurant Week, which continues through Sunday, January 28 at all three locations, the $25 unlimited lunch knocks a few bucks off the restaurant’s usual small plates lunch. Unlimited dinner, for $55 including dessert, includes more options but is actually more expensive than Ambar’s ordinary AYCE dinner.

1940 N St., NW

If you’re curious to sample the mezze and grilled fish at this brand-new Dupont Circle Greek estiatorio, you have an extra week to get in on the Restaurant Week offerings. For $35, choose a starter like Greek salad or spanakopita, then select a grilled branzino filet, a swordfish kebab, chicken souvlaki, or another main course. Desserts like flaky, custardy galaktoboureko are included too.

1906 14th St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino’s prix fixe-only dining room takes a liberal definition of Restaurant Week: a three-week period extending a week before and after RAMW’s official dates. A four-course tasting here ordinarily goes for at least $118, so this $65 special dinner menu is a deal. Start with a gouda wafer and cauliflower bavarois before moving onto a pasta course–cavatelli with squash and pancetta—and pork loin with potatoes, bacon, and mustard. Dessert is a cocoa/banana cake.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

The $40 three-course dinner menu is running for an extra week at this lovable Italian American hit’s Pike & Rose outpost. Follow a roasted garlic caesar, for example, with a hefty chicken parm and classic cannoli for dessert. Penne alla vodka and a mini hazelnut sundae are also highlights.

418 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s restaurants are serious about Restaurant Week, as illustrated by the $25 lunch and $40 dinner at his Penn Quarter Peruvian-Asian spot, which will continue through Sunday, January 28. A four course dinner might move from a fish sandwich on a fried lotus bun to king salmon tiradito with white soy ponzu and classic Peruvian ají de gallina before landing on suspiro limeña, a condensed milk custard.

1401 Okie St.,NE

“Restaurant Week” is two weeks, through January 28, at this refined Ivy City dining room. The $65 three-course dinner menu includes dishes like koji-cured salmon crudo, butternut squash agnolotti, pan-seared branzino with yuzu kosho aioli, and hot buttered rum cake with spiced Chantilly cream. Vegetarian modifications are available.

925 13th St., NW; 1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

If you visit the White House or Planet Word Museum locations of this eclectic, globetrotting museum café before Sunday, January 28, try the $25 lunch option, which follows starters like hummus or Belgian fries with mains like West African gumbo and the “Mumbai Mariachi” falafel bowl. Cookies are included as dessert, and the restaurants are also offering $40 and $55 dinners.

1734 N St., NW

Get in and out of this Mediterranean rowhouse charmer for just $25 at lunch or brunch through Sunday, January 28. Both meals are three courses, and include Greek options from chef Anthony Chittum like loukoumades, roasted beet pantzarosalata, and maple-roasted squash panino.

480 Seventh St., NW

Restaurant Week (through Sunday, January 28) is a good time to revisit José Andrés’s 30-year-old tapas flagship, which has a $25 lunch menu (three tapas and dessert) and a $40 dinner option (four tapas and dessert). Endives with oranges and goat cheese; chicken croquetas; gazpacho; patatas bravas; and gambas al ajillo are just a few of the time-honored tapas on both menus.

927 F St., NW

The reopening of chef Kevin Tien’s ambitious Vietnamese eatery coincides with Restaurant Week, and the spot—now located in Penn Quarter—is serving a $65 set dinner menu through Saturday, January 27. The Restaurant Week menu is already generous: duck fat brioche begins the meal, then choose between starters like stuffed grilled squid or shrimp agnolotti with lime-leaf oil. Claypot chicken, cumin lamb, and barbecue cod are among the main course choices, and for dessert, there’s a green curry sponge cake or milk-chocolate mousse with mango.

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

Through Sunday, January 28, duck into Chevy Chase dining room Opal for a $25 set lunch, which could be Carolina shrimp and grits followed by a lamb pita, or a simple carrot-ginger soup followed by a salmon burger. Add wine or a bloody mary for $6. The restaurant’s special dinner menu for $55 is identical to its year-round Simple Supper option for the same price.

2017 14th St., NW

Three-course Restaurant Week dinners at Jeanine Prime’s Caribbean 14th Street dining room—$55 per person—continue through next week. Meals start off with Trini-style pork buns, saltfish accra fritters, or Indo-Caribbean aloo and chana pies. Duck and dhal with coconut rice is one main course option, or substitute the bird with fried eggplant. Restaurant Week also carries on at Cane, the restaurant’s low-key H Street corridor sibling.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Restaurant Week is a good time to venture into José Andrés’s splashy, TikTok-friendly dining room in the Waldorf Astoria. A power lunch tasting menu, typically $60 per person, is supplemented through Sunday, January 28 with a modest $35 lunch that might start with a Waldorf salad and center around a slow-cooked pollo al ajillo or aged ribeye smash burger with Basque piparra peppers. Dessert options, like the Spanish custard tocinillo de cielo, are included too.

707 Sixth St., NW

Until Monday, January 29, the Daikaya team’s Japanese-style Italian restaurant will only be serving a $55 five-course Restaurant Week dinner. That includes a bartender’s choice cocktail (!) and various small bites like an arugula-mizuna caesar, fried brussels sprouts, mentaiko-corn pizza, tomato kare pasta, and fusion sweets like hojicha affogato.