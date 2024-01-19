Check Out These Photos of National Zoo Animals in the Snow

The National Zoo is closed today due to the weather, and the animals are having a snow day of their own. Some of the zoo’s residents enjoyed the winter wonderland, playing in the yard and lounging in the snow. Take a look at the photos.
The animals also experienced snow on Tuesday.
We can’t help but reminisce on old clips of the pandas, but this video of the zoo’s sliding river otters is an adorable alternative.
❄️A fresh snow fall is the perfect excuse to get outside and play! ⛄ Our North American river otters Emmett and Potomac spent their snow day with lots of digging, rolling and sliding in the snow, before taking a dip in their pool. How did you spend your #SnowDay? pic.twitter.com/GZLbHel585
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 16, 2024