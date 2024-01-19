News & Politics

Check Out These Photos of National Zoo Animals in the Snow

It's a wild snow day!

Photo by Charles Steel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The National Zoo is closed today due to the weather, and the animals are having a snow day of their own. Some of the zoo’s residents enjoyed the winter wonderland, playing in the yard and lounging in the snow. Take a look at the photos.

Photo by Leigh Pitsko, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Leigh Pitsko, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Charles Steel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Charles Steel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Leigh Pitsko, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Leigh Pitsko, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Charles Steel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Charles Steel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The animals also experienced snow on Tuesday.

Photo by Ashley Graham, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Ashley Graham, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Nikki Maticic, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Nikki Maticic, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Ashley Graham, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Ashley Graham, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Nikki Maticic, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Photo by Nikki Maticic, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

We can’t help but reminisce on old clips of the pandas, but this video of the zoo’s sliding river otters is an adorable alternative.

