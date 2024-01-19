Check Out These Photos of National Zoo Animals in the Snow

The National Zoo is closed today due to the weather, and the animals are having a snow day of their own. Some of the zoo’s residents enjoyed the winter wonderland, playing in the yard and lounging in the snow. Take a look at the photos.

The animals also experienced snow on Tuesday.

We can’t help but reminisce on old clips of the pandas , but this video of the zoo’s sliding river otters is an adorable alternative.

❄️A fresh snow fall is the perfect excuse to get outside and play! ⛄ Our North American river otters Emmett and Potomac spent their snow day with lots of digging, rolling and sliding in the snow, before taking a dip in their pool. How did you spend your #SnowDay? pic.twitter.com/GZLbHel585 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 16, 2024