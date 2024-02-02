Valentine’s Day Hotel Specials for a Romantic Staycation Around DC

Whether you’re looking for a dreamy overnight on Valentine’s Day or considering a romantic staycation this month, hotels around DC are offering special packages with champagne, rose petals, chocolate-covered strawberries, and loved-themed experiences.

1201 K St., NW

A Seasons of Love package includes a 40-minute session in the infrared sauna for two. Before checking in, let the hotel know your musical preferences to find handpicked vinyls in your room, and then enjoy welcome cocktails upon arrival. Don’t forget to put on the “Do Not Disturb” sign: The offer includes late check out at 2 PM. Starts at $289 per night.

1001 14th St., NW

Through the month of February, guests staying at the downtown hotel for a minimum of two nights can get a $25 food and drink credit, chocolate-covered strawberries, and sparkling wine for a romantic toast. From $108 per night.

800 16th St., NW

Getting ready to pop the big question? This hotel near the White House offers a proposal package that starts with fresh flowers, bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries. In the evening, enjoy a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine followed by a private monument tour. Breakfast is delivered to your door the next day, and crystal champagne glasses are a souvenir to take home. Starts at $999 per night.

515 15th St., NW

Book a room between February 13 and 19 to take advantage of the Love, Stay and Play package, which features sweet treats, bubbly, and a $50 food and beverage credit. Starts at $459 per night.

1155 14th St., NW

Couples with a sweet tooth can enjoy the hotel’s A Sweet Romance package. The offer includes a bottle of champagne and dessert platter for two at the hotel’s restaurant. From $259 per night.

1200 16th St., NW

Take a hand-in-hand stroll through history with a DC walking tour all about love, organized by the hotel’s in-house historian. You don’t need to be a hotel guest to partake in the walking tour, but if you are booking an overnight, a package includes valet parking, a bottle of bubbly, dinner for two at the Greenhouse, and a 15% discount on a stay in the Deluxe Suite. The deal runs from February 1 to 29 and starts at $1,300 per night.

222 M St., NE

The hotel in NoMa has a romance package focused on relaxation. Guests get a room with a soaking tub and Le Labo shower gel, plus a bottle of champagne. If available, couples can sleep in and secure a late check out. Starts at $260 per night.

1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean

From February 8 to 17, guests can receive chocolate-covered strawberries, champagne, and a $60 daily breakfast credit with a special offer. Starts at $439 per night.

1330 Maryland Ave., SW

The hotel plays Cupid with a romance special that begins with rose petals scattered on the bed, plus a bottle of champagne. There’s also a $100 nightly credit on your stay. From $435 per night.

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Music lovers, this package is for you: The hotel is offering a $50 promo code to songwriting platform Songfinch, plus a $100 credit at on-site restaurant Dovetail. If you want to play the game of love—or rather, some love-themed games—there’s also a package that includes champagne, a $100 dinner credit, and yes, games. Starts at $349 per night.

