A Wildflower-Inspired Fall Hotel Wedding in DC

From a flower crown to the fall-hued bouquets, flowers were a highlight of this October affair.

Written by | Photographed by Love to the Core Photography | Published on

This fall hotel wedding features not only a whimsical floral arch but also the sweetest sweetheart table. For Caroline and Tyler’s big day, flowers were the top priority. After booking their favorite local florist, She Loves Me, the rest of their decor decisions played off their whimsical floral design, featuring a fall-centric color palette and some velvet textures. “The venue’s general aesthetic worked in perfect harmony with our florist, partially because She Loves Me designed the florals for the space when they first opened,” says Caroline. 

The Details:

Photographer: Love to the Core Photography | Venue and catering: Mercy Me DC | Planning and design: VIVID Events & Design | Florist: She Loves Me Event Florals and Décor | Invitations: Minted | Hair and makeup: Beaute’ Elevated | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals | Bride’s attire: “Elodie” gown by Louvienne from Lovely Bride DC | Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Lapel Tuxedo | Bridesmaids’ attire: Bella Bridesmaids | Music: DJ Slim Entertainment | Transportation: ISA Worldwide Services | Videographer: Merrimac Morann |Photo booth: Jon Fleming Photography

