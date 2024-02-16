DC

Where: Spring Valley.

Sold by: Louise Courtemanche, senior vulnerability-management engineer at Hilton Worldwide, and Michel Rivest, partner at Guidehouse.

Listed: $4,100,000.

Sold: $4,000,000.

Days on market: 27.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with exposed-beam walls and ceilings; a kitchen with scullery room; a wet bar; a library; an exercise room; and a terraced backyard.

2

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Michael Charness, partner at Vinson & Elkins, and Kathleen Little, partner at Little, Rothwell & Vander Lugt.

Listed: $3,595,000.

Sold: $3,595,000.

Days on market: 4.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: A four-bedroom town-house with three bathrooms, four half baths, an elevator, a wine cellar, a terrace, a wet bar, and a private community swimming pool.

3

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Bob Gabriel, founder and chairman of Georgetown Investment Group.

Listed: $7,995,000.

Sold: $7,150,000.

Days on market: 170.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half baths on a third of an acre, with a private terrace, French doors throughout, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and a den.

4

Where: Forest Hills.

Bought by: Tommy Beaudreau, former deputy secretary of the Interior.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,700,000.

Days on market: 168.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points:A seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home on two lots, with a formal dining room and butler’s pantry; a chef’s kitchen with an oversize island; a sunroom; and a guesthouse.

Virginia

5

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: John “Tri” MacDonald III, principal executive officer and president of Berkeley Research Group.

Listed: $4,800,000.

Sold: $4,000,000.

Days on market: 220.

Style: High-rise condo.

Bragging points:A four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,463-square-foot penthouse with a private elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a primary suite with private den, library, wet bar, and office.

6

Where: Leesburg.

Sold by: Jon Mohler, president of Broadbase Analytics.

Listed: $3,100,000.

Sold: $3,050,000.

Days on market: 45.

Style: French.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, four baths, and two half baths on more than four acres, with a grand foyer; wine cellar and tasting room; theater; gym; wet bar; and pool house with outdoor kitchen.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Bradley Beal, former shooting guard for the Washington Wizards.

Listed: $10,000,000.

Sold: $9,185,000.

Days on market: 29.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine and a half baths, with an elevator, underground basketball court, outdoor kitchen, full-size tennis court, heated swimming pool, fitness center, and arcade room.

Photographs of Spring Valley house courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Photograph of Kalorama house by Tod Connell.

Photograph of Arlington condo by Constance Gauthier.

Photograph of Leesburg house by SkyBlue Media.

This article appears in the February 2024 issue of Washingtonian.