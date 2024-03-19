DC

1

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Nancy M. Hungerford, a managing director at FTI Consulting.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,895,000.

Days on market: 47.

Style: Federal townhouse.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and four and a half baths, with high ceilings, oversize windows, three fireplaces, a gym, and access to a private elevator and two underground parking spaces.

2

Where: Kalorama.

Bought by: Belinda Nixon, VP, general counsel, and corporate secretary of the computer-­networking consortium Internet2, and Gregory Nixon, head of strategic investments at Cerberus Capital Management.

Listed: $5,995,000.

Sold: $5,750,000.

Days on market: 1.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five and a half baths, with four fireplaces, staff quarters, a top-floor observation deck, and a sculpture garden.

Where: Spring Valley.

3

Sold by: Adam R. Waldman, founder and CEO of the Endeavor Group, a strategic­and-legal-consulting firm.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,600,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half baths, with a recreation room, a swimming pool, and a two-car garage.

4

Where: Woodley Park.

Sold by: Karen F. Kornbluh, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund, and James J. Halpert, general counsel in the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Listed: $2,800,000.

Sold: $2,775,000.

Days on market: 2.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four and a half baths, with a library, a recreation room, two covered porches, a large side deck and patio, and a stone-wall-enclosed backyard.

Maryland

5

Where: Rockville.

Sold by: Eric F. Billings, retired co­founder and chair of Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Listed: $4,800,000.

Sold: $4,520,000.

Days on market: 77.

Style: Cape Cod.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half baths, with a wine cellar, a gym, a sauna, a heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, a pool house, a tennis and pickleball court, a rose garden, and two garages.

Virginia

6

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Marc Katz, cofounder and CEO of CustomInk.

Listed: $3,250,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 4.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths, with eight fireplaces, a solarium, a library, a home theater, a gym, an in-law suite, and a three-car garage.

7

Where: Great Falls.

Bought by: Vijay Bhasin, chief risk officer of the insurance company Essent Group.

Listed: $2,949,990.

Sold: $2,687,500.

Days on market: 10.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths, with three fireplaces, a conservatory, a theater room, two laundry rooms, a five-car garage, and a fenced backyard.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

Photographs of Georgetown house by Carlos Russo/HDBros.

Photograph of Kalorama house by Evy Mages.

Photograph of Spring Valley house courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Photograph of Great Falls house by Saad Jamil.

This article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.