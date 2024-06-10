Where to Watch Euro 2024, Copa America in DC

Whether you’re an expat, a diehard USMNT fan, or just a lover of the beautiful game, a lot of Washingtonians will be watching soccer this summer.

Euro 2024, the biggest international soccer tournament outside the World Cup, pits 24 European national teams, beginning with hosts Germany taking on Scotland at 3 PM on June 14. And on June 20, Copa America—South America’s top soccer tournament, featuring North American invitees, such as the United States men’s national team—kicks off, with the USMNT’s first match coming June 23 against Bolivia.

With the Euros taking place an ocean away, not every game will kick off at a convenient time for us in the States. As such, here’s a list of places in the DC area that will be showing—and, in some cases, have specials—for Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Clubhouse Coffee and Cocktails

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Association of Croatian American Professionals is hosting watch parties at Georgetown’s Clubhouse for all three of Croatia’s group stage matches, with tickets starting at $10 for pre-order or $15 at the door. Attendees are encouraged to come clad in the national team’s iconic red-and-white-checked pattern.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Just a few blocks from the U Street Metro station, the Florida Avenue beer hall will be screening every Copa America and Euro game, with plans to open early on Euro game days.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan bar is hosting watch parties for all three of the US men’s national team’s group stage fixtures in Copa America, with a $7 house margarita deal to boot. Admission is free, but reserve ahead. The bar will also be hosting Euro watch parties.

Inca Social

1776 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna

Both the Arlington and Vienna locations of local Peruvian spot Inca Social are hosting soccer watch parties this summer, with a 10 percent discount on food available to those who turn up wearing their national team’s kit.

Public Bar Live

1214 18th St., NW

The Dupont Circle-area sports bar is hosting a kickoff party ahead of Copa America’s opening fixture on June 20, which will see defending World Cup champs Argentina take on Canada at 8 PM EST. Public Bar Live, for its part, will be starting festivities at 5 PM, featuring a live performance from local rock band Los Novios de Martita.

The Queen Vic

1206 H St., NE

Supporters of the Three Lions can congregate at this H Street spot, which will be open for all three of England’s group stage matches, beginning Sunday at 3 PM against Serbia. Other matches will be shown during the bar’s normal hours.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

The German-inspired NoMa beer garden is, fittingly, hosting a watch party for the national team’s kickoff match against Scotland, as well as for a litany of other Euros and Copa America games over the summer, with a full schedule available on their website.