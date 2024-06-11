Great Things to Do With Dad on Father’s Day Around DC

Calendar alert: Father’s Day is fast approaching, taking place this year on Sunday, June 16. Still figuring out how to celebrate? Here are some fun activities to check out this Father’s Day, whether dad loves an active day in the outdoors or prefers hanging out at a sporting or musical event.

Get Out on the Water

Take to the area’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands for a Father’s Day float. Head to Belle Haven Marina in Alexandria for kayak, sailboat, and standup paddle board rentals (starting at $25 an hour.) Once you’ve secured a vessel, you can paddle through Dyke Marsh Wildlife Preserve. In DC, you can rent a kayak or canoe at Boating in DC facilities across the city (price varies by location). There are also maritime experiences that allow for more relaxation on board, such as the electric GoBoats that launch from the Wharf’s pier ($168 an hour). You don’t need a boating license to go for a GoBoat cruise, and you can pack refreshments for lunch on the river. Dog dads can bring pets on the boat, too.

Play a Game

Maybe you’re looking to combine quality time with some friendly competition. Whether the forecast calls for sunny skies or storm clouds, you can whack golf balls together at high-tech driving range Topgolf in Maryland and Virginia (starting at $40 an hour on Sundays). There’s also a variety of indoor mini-golf spots around DC, including Swingers in Dupont Circle and Puttery in Penn Quarter. Each spot has its own eclectic courses, plus food and drink menus. For an outdoor game, stop by the expansive Perch Putt in Tysons or bring kids to the new Pixar Putt at the Wharf, a kid-friendly course featuring familiar characters. If dad is more of a pickleball player, hit Kraken Kourts, the massive indoor pickleball facility in Edgewood, for some forehands on Father’s Day. Courts are available for $40 an hour, and you can rent a paddle and ball for $3 each.

Root for the Home Team

Does pop prefer to be a spectator? The Nationals are facing off against the Florida Marlins on Sunday at Nats Park, ideal for the baseball-loving dad. Stop by concessions for sweet and savory crepes from Eli’s Crepes, Ssongs Korean Hot Dogs, and more. Soccer fans can celebrate a day early and catch the Washington Spirit vs. San Diego’s team on June 15 at Audi Field.

Grab a Drink

No matter their beverage of choice, there’s a great spot to grab a drink for every dad. Virginia has an abundance of vineyards, cideries, breweries, and meaderies to explore. Notavia in Purcellville is a combination winery and brewery, pouring a variety of libations in a quaint tasting room on the sprawling farm. Pair wine and beer with pizza at Quattro Goombas Winery in Loudoun County, where thick Sicilian slices are available until they sell out. Curious imbibers can learn how spirits are made on a distillery tour at McClintock Distilling Company in Frederick. Once you’ve walked the facility, toast fathers with a tasting of gin, vodka, and whiskey ($5 per person). In DC, Metrobar is hosting a Father’s Day celebration with oysters and drinks.

Go for a Hike or Bike Ride

Get the family together for an active day in the outdoors. Scott’s Run in McLean offers waterfall views on an easy to moderate trail with stream crossings. A network of connecting paths means you can check out the cascade, and then customize the length of your trek. Parking is available in two lots right off of Georgetown Pike. In Maryland, hit Annapolis Rock, a moderate five-mile out-and-back hike on the Appalachian Trail that peers out on a verdant landscape. (For another vista, hike the additional mile to Black Rock.) Leave your car in the trailhead parking area. If biking is dad’s activity of choice, bring your wheels to Shirlington and hop on the 45-mile Washington and Old Dominion Trail. The path moves through Northern Virginia, and there are opportunities to hop off the trail for a break or some food. Pull off in Herndon for buffalo wings at Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern, or dine on pulled pork and brisket at Monk’s BBQ at the end of the path in Purcellville.

Listen to Live Music

Perhaps dad is hoping to unwind—or jam out—to some tunes. Sunday brunch gets a soundtrack at Park View wine bar St. Vincent, where jazz musicians play from 1 PM to 4 PM on the backyard patio. For evening plans, Grammy-winning group Gipsy Kings will take the stage at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center to play music influenced by flamenco. Doors open at the covered outdoor amphitheater at 6:30 PM, and tickets start at $45.

